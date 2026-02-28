While the US heavily bombed Iranian missile bases during Operation Epic Fury, complete destruction remains unconfirmed. Because Iran immediately retaliated with ballistic missiles, it is clear that heavily fortified bases remain operational.
During the initial hours of Operation Epic Fury, US and Israeli forces heavily bombarded Iranian military installations. Key targets included established ballistic missile bases in cities like Tabriz and Kermanshah.
President Donald Trump publicly outlined the military's goals during a video address. He explicitly stated that the US intends to completely destroy Iran's missile capabilities and raze its defence industry to the ground.
To reach deeply buried missile silos, Few media reports that the US Air Force deployed B-2 Spirit stealth bombers. These aircraft dropped 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs designed to pierce reinforced subterranean mountain bases.
While massive explosions were recorded at the Parchin military complex and various missile storage sites, complete destruction is not yet confirmed. The US military is currently conducting battle damage assessments.
Evidence suggests that Iran's missile capabilities are not entirely destroyed. Immediately after the US strikes, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successfully launched waves of ballistic missiles at Israel and US Gulf bases.
Iran has spent decades building vast 'missile cities' buried hundreds of metres beneath the Zagros Mountains. Eradicating this highly dispersed and fortified network from the air is a severe tactical challenge.
Because a single wave of strikes cannot eliminate the entire network, US officials warn this is not a short operation. Intelligence indicates the US is preparing for a multi-day or weeks-long campaign to dismantle the infrastructure.