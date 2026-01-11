'They're looking for FREEDOM, US ready to help': Trump's BIG statement after Iran threatens protesters with death penalty

As protests rage across Iran over economic collapse, authorities warned demonstrators and supporters could face death under “enemy of God” charges. President Trump said Iran may be closer to freedom than ever
Amid intensifying Iran protest and death penalty announced against those protesting, US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Iran was "looking at freedom, perhaps like never before," and added that the “USA stands ready to help.”
Iran on Jan 10 sharply vowed a crackdown with the country’s attorney general issuing a warning that anyone taking part in demonstrations will be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries the death penalty. The statement carried by Iranian state television said that even those who “helped rioters” would face the charge.
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi signalled a possible return as protests enter day 13, urging nationwide strikes to topple the Islamic Republic. He called on protesters to seize the centre of cities and cut off financial lifelines to “bring the Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees.”
Protests have taken place across Iran for 14 days now. The protest was triggered after the Iranian rial hit a record low. Soon after, inflation hit all time high with food prices surging. It was also triggered by anger over the rising cost of living and a 2026 budget proposed 62 per cent tax increase. Shopkeepers and traders were the first group who took to streets
Protesters' initial demands included price stabilisation and immediate measures to stabilize the Iranian rial. However, amid collapsing economy, protesters are now demanding end of regime and civil liberties
Trump warned Iran's regime and said that if they shoot protesters, then the US will be involved. A day after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that America supports the “brave people of Iran." Meanwhile, Khamenei and Iranian govt said that these protests are ignited by Americans and Israelis. After US operation in Venezuela, it would not come as a surprise to the world if Trump strikes Iran in name of supporting the protesters