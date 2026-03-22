/‘Unprecedented capability’: How the US Navy’s electronic attack system tricks Iranian anti-ship missiles mid-air

Published: Mar 22, 2026, 11:39 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 11:41 IST
The US Navy’s new SEWIP Block 3 system provides a 360-degree electronic shield, allowing destroyers to instantly jam and redirect multiple Iranian anti-ship missiles without firing a single kinetic weapon.
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(Photograph: Army.mil)
The SEWIP Block 3 Upgrade
The US Navy is equipping its destroyers with the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3. This upgrade introduces an unparalleled electronic attack capability to defend against anti-ship missiles.
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(Photograph: AFP)
A Non-Kinetic 'Soft-Kill' Shield
Instead of firing multi-million-dollar interceptor missiles, the AN/SLQ-32(V)7 system uses a 'soft-kill' approach. It defeats incoming threats purely through directed electronic interference and signal jamming.
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(Photograph: AFP)
USS Pinckney Leads the Fleet
The USS Pinckney was the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to receive this massive structural upgrade. The system features a distinct, bulky deckhouse enclosing highly advanced antenna arrays.
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(Photograph: CENTCOM)
Blinding Missile Seekers Mid-Air
When an anti-ship missile approaches, the SEWIP Block 3 detects its radar frequency. It then fires a highly focused beam of electromagnetic energy to blind the missile's seeker before it can lock on.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Simultaneous Threat Jamming
According to Northrop Grumman, the system uses Active Electronically Scanned Arrays (AESA). This allows the warship to steer multiple jammer beams instantly and neutralise several missiles at once.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)
Cost-Effective Defence
Using electronic warfare is vastly cheaper than launching physical interceptors like the SM-6, which cost millions. This capability ensures the Navy does not deplete its missile magazines during sustained drone and missile swarm attacks.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)
The 'Soft-Kill' Coordination System
The upgrade includes a sophisticated Soft-Kill Coordination System. This intelligent software automatically decides whether to use onboard jammers or launch offboard decoys to trick the incoming weapon.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Gallium Nitride Technology
The transmitters use Gallium Nitride components, which allow them to emit incredibly powerful and precise jamming signals. This blasts through enemy radar interference with pinpoint accuracy.
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(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)
Tricking GPS and Radar
By manipulating the radio frequency environment, the warship feeds false location data to the missile. The weapon is effectively tricked into targeting the empty ocean instead of the actual ship.
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(Photograph: AI)
The DDG MOD 2.0 Programme
This electronic warfare suite is part of the US Navy's wider DDG MOD 2.0 modernisation programme. It ensures American warships maintain a decisive technological edge in hostile Middle Eastern waters.