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‘Unprecedented capability’: How the US Navy’s electronic attack system tricks Iranian anti-ship missiles mid-air

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 11:39 IST | Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 11:41 IST

The US Navy’s new SEWIP Block 3 system provides a 360-degree electronic shield, allowing destroyers to instantly jam and redirect multiple Iranian anti-ship missiles without firing a single kinetic weapon.

The SEWIP Block 3 Upgrade
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(Photograph: Army.mil)

The SEWIP Block 3 Upgrade

The US Navy is equipping its destroyers with the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3. This upgrade introduces an unparalleled electronic attack capability to defend against anti-ship missiles.

A Non-Kinetic 'Soft-Kill' Shield
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(Photograph: AFP)

A Non-Kinetic 'Soft-Kill' Shield

Instead of firing multi-million-dollar interceptor missiles, the AN/SLQ-32(V)7 system uses a 'soft-kill' approach. It defeats incoming threats purely through directed electronic interference and signal jamming.

USS Pinckney Leads the Fleet
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(Photograph: AFP)

USS Pinckney Leads the Fleet

The USS Pinckney was the first Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to receive this massive structural upgrade. The system features a distinct, bulky deckhouse enclosing highly advanced antenna arrays.

Blinding Missile Seekers Mid-Air
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(Photograph: CENTCOM)

Blinding Missile Seekers Mid-Air

When an anti-ship missile approaches, the SEWIP Block 3 detects its radar frequency. It then fires a highly focused beam of electromagnetic energy to blind the missile's seeker before it can lock on.

Simultaneous Threat Jamming
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Simultaneous Threat Jamming

According to Northrop Grumman, the system uses Active Electronically Scanned Arrays (AESA). This allows the warship to steer multiple jammer beams instantly and neutralise several missiles at once.

Cost-Effective Defence
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Cost-Effective Defence

Using electronic warfare is vastly cheaper than launching physical interceptors like the SM-6, which cost millions. This capability ensures the Navy does not deplete its missile magazines during sustained drone and missile swarm attacks.

The 'Soft-Kill' Coordination System
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The 'Soft-Kill' Coordination System

The upgrade includes a sophisticated Soft-Kill Coordination System. This intelligent software automatically decides whether to use onboard jammers or launch offboard decoys to trick the incoming weapon.

Gallium Nitride Technology
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Gallium Nitride Technology

The transmitters use Gallium Nitride components, which allow them to emit incredibly powerful and precise jamming signals. This blasts through enemy radar interference with pinpoint accuracy.

Tricking GPS and Radar
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(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Tricking GPS and Radar

By manipulating the radio frequency environment, the warship feeds false location data to the missile. The weapon is effectively tricked into targeting the empty ocean instead of the actual ship.

The DDG MOD 2.0 Programme
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(Photograph: AI)

The DDG MOD 2.0 Programme

This electronic warfare suite is part of the US Navy's wider DDG MOD 2.0 modernisation programme. It ensures American warships maintain a decisive technological edge in hostile Middle Eastern waters.

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