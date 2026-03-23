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'Unmatched firepower': Why Iran is watching the USS Abraham Lincoln so closely

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 23:36 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 23:36 IST

Iran might view the USS Abraham Lincoln's massive firepower and strategic positioning as a major roadblock. This presence could be perceived as a strong deterrent, potentially forcing Tehran to reconsider its regional military options.

Over 60 Combat Aircraft
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Over 60 Combat Aircraft

The carrier brings an overwhelming aerial arsenal to the region, fundamentally altering the balance of power. It launches advanced F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets that can penetrate enemy airspace with precision. Iranian forces are watching these jets as they actively participate in military strikes across the region.

104,300-Tonne Naval Giant
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(Photograph: AFP)

104,300-Tonne Naval Giant

Iran is closely monitoring the USS Abraham Lincoln because of its sheer size and strategic weight. The Nimitz-class supercarrier operates as a massive, heavily armed mobile military base capable of sustaining prolonged combat operations. Its presence near Iranian shores represents a direct and formidable challenge to Tehran's regional influence.

3 Deadly Missile Destroyers
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3 Deadly Missile Destroyers

The supercarrier is not acting alone, making it an even bigger threat to Iranian interests. It is escorted by guided-missile destroyers equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles designed for deep land strikes. These accompanying warships also provide a multi-layered defence shield against any potential Iranian retaliation.

5,000 Highly Trained Crew
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(Photograph: AI)

5,000 Highly Trained Crew

Tehran recognises that the warship is operated by a highly trained crew of over 5,000 sailors and aviators. This massive personnel deployment ensures the Carrier Strike Group 3 remains fully operational around the clock during high-stakes standoffs. The continuous flight deck operations send a clear message of unwavering American military readiness.

250 Kilometres Off Coast
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(Photograph: AI)

250 Kilometres Off Coast

Iran is tracking the carrier because of its calculated positioning in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman. Operating about 250 to 300 kilometres off the Iranian coast keeps the vessel safe from narrow chokepoints. This strategic distance neutralises the threat of fast-attack gunboat harassment while remaining within striking range.

4 False Strike Claims
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(Photograph: www.rtx.com)

4 False Strike Claims

The warship is such a high-value target that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps falsely claimed to have struck it with four ballistic missiles. While the Pentagon firmly denied the attack, the propaganda highlights how much Tehran focuses on the vessel. A successful hit on the carrier would be seen as a major victory for Iranian forces.

100 Per Cent Readiness
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(Photograph: AFP)

100 Per Cent Readiness

The carrier strike group provides Washington with immediate, flexible options to deter escalation and conduct offensive missions. Its formidable electronic warfare capabilities, including EA-18G Growlers, can easily jam Iranian radar and communication systems. This absolute combat readiness forces Tehran to reconsider any hostile moves in the restricted maritime waters.

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