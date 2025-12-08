/‘Underwater threat’: Why the US military is relying on drones to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz

The US Navy is deploying advanced underwater drones to clear Iranian sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz. Guarded by guided-missile destroyers, these robots use sonar and remote explosives to safely disarm the threats without risking sailors.
US Central Command officially commenced a massive mine-clearing operation in the Strait of Hormuz. To combat explosives planted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the military is relying heavily on Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles (UUVs).
Historically, naval mine clearance required highly trained explosive ordnance disposal divers to manually inspect deadly underwater threats. By deploying autonomous submarines, the US Navy entirely removes these vulnerable sailors from the lethal blast radius of Iranian contact mines.
The primary tools for this mission are advanced robotic systems like the Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish. These torpedo-shaped drones navigate the ocean floor using high-resolution side-scan sonar, creating highly detailed maps to pinpoint hidden explosive anomalies in the murky waters.
Once a drone identifies a potential threat, operators can deploy a highly specialised SeaFox expendable neutraliser. This $100,000 fibre-optic guided robot swims directly to the Iranian mine and detonates a shaped charge, safely destroying both itself and the target.
These vulnerable underwater drones do not operate unprotected in the hostile Persian Gulf. Heavily armed Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, including the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy, provide an impenetrable defensive shield against potential Iranian naval interference.
Scanning the unpredictable, current-heavy waters of the strait generates massive amounts of raw acoustic data. Military operators utilise artificial intelligence algorithms to instantly process this sonar imagery, rapidly distinguishing between harmless sunken debris and live naval mines.
Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that these robotic sweeps will quickly establish a secure maritime pathway. By remotely detonating the threats, the US military aims to safely restore the daily flow of millions of barrels of oil through the critical chokepoint.