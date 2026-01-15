/‘U.S. Arctic Ambitions’: How far can Trump go to seize Greenland?

The United States has long viewed Greenland as a critical strategic asset in the Arctic. The US has sought to control Greenland since 1946. While a purchase is unlikely, Washington can use the 1951 Treaty, offer to replace Denmark's $700 million subsidy, and engage directly with Nuuk.
The US has tried to buy Greenland before; in 1946, President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold. Donald Trump revived this idea in 2019, calling it a "large real estate deal," highlighting Washington's long-standing desire to control the territory.
The US already holds significant power through the 1951 Defence of Greenland Treaty. This agreement grants the US military the right to operate "defence areas" rent-free, a legal foothold that could be aggressively expanded without needing a new sale.
Greenland relies on an annual subsidy from Denmark of roughly $600 to $700 million. Experts suggest the US could offer to match or exceed this funding directly to Nuuk, effectively buying the island's economic loyalty and reducing Danish influence.
The US State Department has already begun engaging directly with Greenland's local government. By opening a consulate in Nuuk and offering direct aid packages, Washington aims to build a bilateral relationship that sidelines Denmark in daily affairs.
Greenland holds an estimated 38.5 million tonnes of rare earth oxides. The US views securing these resources as a national security priority to break reliance on China, potentially using sanctions or investment bans to control who mines them.
If Greenland declares independence from Denmark, it would lose its Danish subsidy. The US could step in as the new guarantor of security and finance, effectively turning the newly sovereign nation into an American protectorate.
Despite US pressure, Denmark retains control over Greenland’s foreign and defence policy under the constitution. Any formal change in sovereignty or major territorial transfer would require Copenhagen’s approval, making a hostile takeover legally impossible.