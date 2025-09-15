LOGIN
  • /'Tyler Robinson in jail': Did pro-trans, online groups, Lance Twiggs knew in advance about Charlie Kirk's shooting?

'Tyler Robinson in jail': Did pro-trans, online groups, Lance Twiggs knew in advance about Charlie Kirk's shooting?

Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 15:38 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 15:38 IST

Federal investigators have widened their probe into the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, examining whether pro-trans and leftist online groups linked to Tyler Robinson had prior knowledge of the plot. Here’s what has surfaced so far:

Feds Widen the Net
Law enforcement sources told The Post that investigators are scrutinising online groups and leftist circles in Utah to determine if they aided Robinson or at least knew he was planning the killing.

Spotlight on Pro-Trans Group Armed Queers SLC
A group called Armed Queers SLC, which promoted “queer resistance” events, abruptly took down its Instagram page after Kirk was killed. Their imagery often featured rifles and militant symbolism, drawing fresh attention from investigators.

Steam and Gaming Communities Under Scrutiny
Robinson’s heavy involvement in gaming platforms like Steam has prompted agents to analyse whether his online communities served as echo chambers, fuelling or normalising violent rhetoric.

Disturbing Social Media Posts Emerge
Unverified posts are raising red flags: one user wrote on Sept. 9, “Charlie Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow, I hope someone evaporates him,” while another warned, “Be ready… this isn’t a threat, it’s a promise.” Many of these accounts have since been deleted.

FBI Examining Possible Accomplices
Officials are working to establish if Robinson acted alone or was influenced or even encouraged by fringe online groups. Texts, memes, and deleted chats are being combed for evidence of advance knowledge.

Radicalisation Concerns Grow
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Robinson was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,” suggesting his ties to trans and far-left networks may have shaped his decision to target Kirk, a vocal critic of gender policies.

Still No Proof of Direct Links
Despite growing suspicions, the FBI has not confirmed that any group directly assisted Robinson. His transgender roommate, Lance Twiggs, has been “extremely cooperative” with investigators and is not accused of involvement.

