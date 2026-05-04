/'Twin Reactors': What powers the USS Abraham Lincoln for 25 years?

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses two A4W nuclear reactors to generate 260,000 horsepower. This Nimitz-class supercarrier sails continuously for 25 years at 30 knots without refuelling.
The USS Abraham Lincoln operates on two Westinghouse A4W pressurised water nuclear reactors. These reactors generate intense heat through nuclear fission, turning water into high-pressure steam. The steam then drives four massive propulsion turbines to propel the ship.
Nuclear propulsion gives the carrier an unparalleled operational range on the open seas. The A4W reactors are designed to function for up to 25 years before requiring a complex refuelling overhaul. This allows the ship to dock only for essential provisions.
The twin nuclear reactors generate an immense output of 260,000 shaft horsepower. This energy is transferred directly to four propeller shafts that push the massive vessel forward. The overall power output equals the electricity needed to run a small city.
Despite its enormous size, the nuclear-powered engines allow the supercarrier to travel at speeds exceeding 30 knots. This translates to roughly 55 kilometres per hour on water. Maintaining high speeds is crucial for creating wind over the deck, which generates the massive aerodynamic lift needed to successfully launch heavy combat aircraft.
The twin reactors effortlessly move the ship's full-load displacement of over 100,000 tonnes. Pushing such a heavy steel structure through oceans requires highly consistent energy density. Nuclear power delivers this constant thrust without the need for large fuel storage tanks.
Beyond mere propulsion, the nuclear reactors power all internal life support systems for around 5,600 personnel. This includes producing electricity, heating, and running vital onboard desalination plants. The ship generates hundreds of thousands of gallons of fresh water every day.
The continuous nuclear energy supply supports a maximum capacity of 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Steam generated directly by the A4W reactors also powers the catapults used to launch fighter jets. This ensures the carrier functions as a highly active, mobile airbase.