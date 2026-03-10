/'Trump was RIGHT': How Iran War proved that Europe was using US as a 'watchman' in the name of NATO military alliance

The irony is suffocating. After cutting off Russian gas over the Ukraine war, Europe is deeply dependent on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the Middle East. If Iran successfully mines or blockades the Strait of Hormuz, the European economy will freeze in the dark. Yet, the NATO fleets are nowhere to be found in the Persian Gulf. They expect the U.S. Navy and the IDF to do the dirty work of neutralizing the IRGC, all while Paris and Berlin quietly profit from the newly secured shipping lanes.