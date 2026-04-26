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'Trump’s protector': Who is the head of the U.S. Secret Service?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 15:29 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 15:29 IST

Appointed in January 2025, 49-year-old Sean M. Curran serves as the 28th Director of the US Secret Service after previously leading a team of 85 agents on Donald Trump's protective detail.

The 28th director
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The 28th director

Sean M. Curran currently serves as the 28th director of the United States Secret Service. Appointed directly by President Donald Trump, he officially assumed office on 22 January 2025.

A history of protection
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A history of protection

Before his promotion to director, Curran spent four years as the special agent in charge of Trump's protective detail. In this role, he commanded a dedicated team of 85 personnel.

The Butler assassination attempt
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The Butler assassination attempt

Curran was on the ground during the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. When gunfire erupted, he immediately rushed the stage to physically shield Trump from further harm.

Decades of experience
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Decades of experience

Having joined the agency in September 2001, Curran has deep roots in dignitary protection. He previously served in the Presidential Protective Division during Barack Obama's administration.

Skirting Senate confirmation
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Skirting Senate confirmation

As the head of the agency, Curran reports directly to the Secretary of Homeland Security. His appointment by the president did not require a formal Senate confirmation process.

Defending the Hilton response
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Defending the Hilton response

Following the security breach at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Curran held a press conference to address the nation. He strongly defended his agency's rapid response to the lobby shooting.

Praising multilayered security
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Praising multilayered security

Curran noted that the swift arrest of the gunman proved their "multilayered protection works." He commended the bravery of the officers who stopped the suspect before he could access the ballroom.

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