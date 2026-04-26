/'Trump’s protector': Who is the head of the U.S. Secret Service?

Appointed in January 2025, 49-year-old Sean M. Curran serves as the 28th Director of the US Secret Service after previously leading a team of 85 agents on Donald Trump's protective detail.
Sean M. Curran currently serves as the 28th director of the United States Secret Service. Appointed directly by President Donald Trump, he officially assumed office on 22 January 2025.
Before his promotion to director, Curran spent four years as the special agent in charge of Trump's protective detail. In this role, he commanded a dedicated team of 85 personnel.
Curran was on the ground during the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. When gunfire erupted, he immediately rushed the stage to physically shield Trump from further harm.
Having joined the agency in September 2001, Curran has deep roots in dignitary protection. He previously served in the Presidential Protective Division during Barack Obama's administration.
As the head of the agency, Curran reports directly to the Secretary of Homeland Security. His appointment by the president did not require a formal Senate confirmation process.
Following the security breach at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, Curran held a press conference to address the nation. He strongly defended his agency's rapid response to the lobby shooting.
Curran noted that the swift arrest of the gunman proved their "multilayered protection works." He commended the bravery of the officers who stopped the suspect before he could access the ballroom.