/'Trump’s game plan': Can US forces attack Iran from the Persian Gulf?

As the USS Abraham Lincoln nears the Gulf, tensions peak. Iran warns of 'all-out war' while US forces prepare options to strike from the sea using missiles and jets.
The US is moving a large naval fleet towards the Middle East, described as an 'armada'. This deployment includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers. These movements signal that American forces are positioning themselves for potential action.
US forces stationed in the Persian Gulf possess the capability to launch attacks deep into Iranian territory. These maritime assets allow the military to strike targets without needing ground bases inside the country.
The fleet is equipped with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles designed for precision strikes. These weapons can be launched from the Gulf of Oman to hit specific facilities within Iran effectively.
Jets operating from the USS Abraham Lincoln can carry out rapid sorties against Iranian defences. The carrier acts as a floating airbase, allowing sustained air operations from international waters.
US assets can operate from the strategic Strait of Hormuz and nearby airfields to reach their targets. This positioning allows American forces to cover vast areas of Iran without entering its airspace initially.
History shows that US forces have successfully used carrier-based aircraft and cruise missiles from this region before. In past conflicts, these assets proved their practical reach by neutralizing targets from the sea.
Tehran has issued a stern warning that any attack will be treated as an 'all-out war'. Iranian officials have stated clearly that such US actions could trigger a large-scale conflict.
The Iranian government has emphasised its readiness for a worst-case scenario. Officials in Tehran are preparing their defences as the US naval presence in the region grows significantly.
The deployment places US firepower right on Iran’s doorstep in the Persian Gulf. This proximity reduces the response time for American forces if an order to strike is given.
The buildup of the USS Abraham Lincoln and missile destroyers has heightened fears of a clash. Both Washington and Tehran remain locked in a tense standoff with military assets at the ready.