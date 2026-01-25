LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Trump’s game plan': Can US forces attack Iran from the Persian Gulf?

'Trump’s game plan': Can US forces attack Iran from the Persian Gulf?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 25, 2026, 20:15 IST | Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 20:15 IST

As the USS Abraham Lincoln nears the Gulf, tensions peak. Iran warns of 'all-out war' while US forces prepare options to strike from the sea using missiles and jets.

USS Abraham Lincoln
1 / 10
(Photograph: Canva)

USS Abraham Lincoln

The US is moving a large naval fleet towards the Middle East, described as an 'armada'. This deployment includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers. These movements signal that American forces are positioning themselves for potential action.

Strike from Persian Gulf
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strike from Persian Gulf

US forces stationed in the Persian Gulf possess the capability to launch attacks deep into Iranian territory. These maritime assets allow the military to strike targets without needing ground bases inside the country.

Tomahawks
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Tomahawks

The fleet is equipped with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles designed for precision strikes. These weapons can be launched from the Gulf of Oman to hit specific facilities within Iran effectively.

Carrier aircraft capability
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Carrier aircraft capability

Jets operating from the USS Abraham Lincoln can carry out rapid sorties against Iranian defences. The carrier acts as a floating airbase, allowing sustained air operations from international waters.

Operating from Hormuz
5 / 10
(Photograph: Reuters)

Operating from Hormuz

US assets can operate from the strategic Strait of Hormuz and nearby airfields to reach their targets. This positioning allows American forces to cover vast areas of Iran without entering its airspace initially.

Past military precedents
6 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Past military precedents

History shows that US forces have successfully used carrier-based aircraft and cruise missiles from this region before. In past conflicts, these assets proved their practical reach by neutralizing targets from the sea.

Iran warns all-out war
7 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Iran warns all-out war

Tehran has issued a stern warning that any attack will be treated as an 'all-out war'. Iranian officials have stated clearly that such US actions could trigger a large-scale conflict.

Tehran on high alert
8 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Tehran on high alert

The Iranian government has emphasised its readiness for a worst-case scenario. Officials in Tehran are preparing their defences as the US naval presence in the region grows significantly.

Strategic Gulf positioning
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Strategic Gulf positioning

The deployment places US firepower right on Iran’s doorstep in the Persian Gulf. This proximity reduces the response time for American forces if an order to strike is given.

Rising conflict risks
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Rising conflict risks

The buildup of the USS Abraham Lincoln and missile destroyers has heightened fears of a clash. Both Washington and Tehran remain locked in a tense standoff with military assets at the ready.

Trending Photo

'US vs Iran': Why the US Navy takes Iran’s anti-ship missiles seriously in the Persian Gulf
10

'US vs Iran': Why the US Navy takes Iran’s anti-ship missiles seriously in the Persian Gulf

‘War at -40°C’: What are the most critical weapons soldiers use during arctic combat?
6

‘War at -40°C’: What are the most critical weapons soldiers use during arctic combat?

'China’s interest in Greenland': What is the Polar Silk Road?
6

'China’s interest in Greenland': What is the Polar Silk Road?

The Bride of Habaek to Start-Up: K-dramas showcasing versatility of Nam Joo Hyuk
9

The Bride of Habaek to Start-Up: K-dramas showcasing versatility of Nam Joo Hyuk

'Trump’s game plan': Can US forces attack Iran from the Persian Gulf?
10

'Trump’s game plan': Can US forces attack Iran from the Persian Gulf?