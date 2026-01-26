/'Trump's card': Why F-35C is the only fighter jet that can pierce Iran's shield

A major reason for the Lincoln’s positioning in the Indian Ocean is safety. The F-35C possesses the longest range of any stealth fighter, allowing it to launch from the carrier while the ship remains in the open, safe waters of the Arabian Sea. This avoids the "chokepoint" danger of the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran’s swarming drone boats are most effective, and allows the US to project power into Tehran while keeping the multi-billion dollar carrier group out of the range of coastal anti-ship missiles.