/'Trump's call': Why China could betray Iran and send warships to the Strait of Hormuz

China’s foreign policy is famously transactional and ruthlessly pragmatic. While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently boasted about receiving "military cooperation" from Russia and China, Beijing's loyalty only goes as far as its own economic survival. If push comes to shove, and Tehran refuses to grant safe, bulk passage to Chinese tankers, Beijing will not hesitate to prioritize its own economy. By sending its navy to effectively break the Iranian blockade for its own ships, China would be signaling that its domestic stability heavily outweighs its alliance with Tehran.