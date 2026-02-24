/‘Trojan horse’ strategy? Is Russia quietly seeding spy bases across Europe by buying homes near military sites?

Blaise Metreweli, the head of MI6, warned in her first speech that Britain is 'operating in a space between peace and war', adding: 'Russia is testing us in the grey zone with tactics that are just below the threshold of war.' The Telegraph also reported concerns about property purchases near MI6’s headquarters in Vauxhall, the US embassy in Nine Elms, the Trident submarine base at Faslane, subsea cable landing points in Shetland and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

