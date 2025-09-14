/'Transgender violence?': Did Tyler Robinson kill Charlie Kirk for Lance Twiggs?

Reports now suggest that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused shooter, may have been driven by personal reasons tied to a romantic relationship.
Just moments before he was shot, Kirk was addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University and responding to a question about transgender mass shooters. When asked how many transgender Americans had committed mass shootings in the last decade, Kirk replied, “Too many.” Seconds later, Robinson allegedly fired the fatal shot from a nearby rooftop.
According to the New York Post, Robinson was living with a transgender partner, who is reportedly in the process of transitioning from male to female. This individual is said to be cooperating with the FBI investigation. Their communications with Robinson reportedly provided critical evidence linking him to the crime.
Speculation has grown that Robinson may have acted out of personal anger or perceived attacks on transgender individuals, given Kirk’s comments at the event. While no official motive has been confirmed, several commentators have linked Robinson’s relationship status to his decision to target Kirk.
Fueling the debate, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt claimed that former President Donald Trump told him Robinson had a “trans girlfriend.” Though unverified, this statement has intensified online discussions that the shooting was not just political, but also deeply personal.
Adding to the intrigue, Daily Mail identified Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, as the person who tipped off authorities with incriminating evidence. Whether Twiggs is the same “transgender partner” mentioned in reports remains unclear. Twiggs’ family has refused to comment on his gender identity or potential romantic ties to Robinson.
The Kirk shooting has now morphed into a complex debate was it political violence, identity-driven retaliation, or the result of a personal relationship gone wrong? With law enforcement yet to confirm details, the case sits at the explosive intersection of gender politics, Gen Z identity battles, and America’s culture wars.