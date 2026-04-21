/‘Too old, too slow, too expensive’: US Air Force is keeping A-10 Warthog until 2030 despite retirement calls. Why?

The US has claimed that A-10 aircraft have been involved in recent operations targeting Iranian maritime and aerial assets, with more than 120 Iranian vessels reportedly destroyed, including at least 44 mine-laying craft. In these missions, A-10s reportedly operated in coordination with AH-64 Apache helicopters to neutralise perceived naval threats. According to reports, at least one A-10 has been observed carrying two drone ‘kill’ markings, highlighting its continued use in active threat interception roles.