A nearly 12-foot statue of US President Donald Trump with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein emerged on Tuesday (Mar 10) on Washington’s National Mall near the Capitol. The satirical installation, made by an anonymous artist, drew crowds of tourists, joggers and federal workers passing near the Washington Monument.
The statue recreates the iconic Titanic pose, showing Trump standing behind Epstein on the bow of a ship replica. Both figures face the Washington Monument, mirroring the romantic Jack and Rose scene from the blockbuster film.
A plaque described the statue as a “tragic love story”. “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches.”
Banners were also displayed near the spray-painted gold statue that read: “Make America Safe Again” with an insignia of the Justice Department with the word “Justice” redacted, referring to heavily redacted Epstein files released by the DoJ.
The US president is known to have been friends with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019, before reportedly falling out in the mid-2000s. Trump has repeatedly denied knowledge of the paedophile’s criminal activities.
Reportedly, this is the third Trump-Epstein-related artwork by the same anonymous group of artists, who go by the name “The Secret Handshake”. Earlier, they installed a spray-painted bronze statue titled “Best Friends Forever” that depicted Trump and Epstein holding hands.
White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson slammed the installation of the statue, calling it politically motivated. In a statement, she said, “When will these wealthy Democrat donors create sculptures of Democrats ... who continued to solicit money and meetings from Epstein after he was convicted as a sex offender?”