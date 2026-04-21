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'Outscoring opposition in IPL': Tilak Varma latest batter in list featuring Rahul Dravid

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 12:54 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 13:22 IST

A total of eight batters have outscored the opposition in IPL history with Chris Gayle doing it twice. MI's Tilak Varma joined the list on April 20 in IPL 2026 when he scored 101 not out out of MI's 199/5 in 20 overs. In reply, GT were bowled out for just 100 - one run short for Varma. 

Tilak Varma 101 vs GT 100
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Tilak Varma 101 vs GT 100

Tilak finished at 101 unbeaten off 45 ball - joint-fastest hundred in the franchise history - as MI scored 199/5 in 20 overs on Monday (Apr 20) in IPL 2026. Chasing 200, GT were bowled out for 100 runs - one less than Tilak's 101 - making him the eighth batter in IPL to outscore the opposition in an innings.

Below are all the rest of the batters who have done the same in IPL's 19-year history:

Brendon McCullum 158 vs RCB 82
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(Photograph: AFP)

Brendon McCullum 158 vs RCB 82

The former New Zealand batter scored 158 not out in inaugural match of IPL history on April 18, 2008 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In response to KKR's 222/3, RCB were bowled out for just 82 - 76 runs less than McCullum's score.

Rahul Dravid 66 vs RR 58
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(Photograph: AFP)

Rahul Dravid 66 vs RR 58

The former India skipper scored 66 off 48 balls for RCB on April 18 in IPL 2009 as they posted 133/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for just 58 - eight runs less than Dravid's score.

Chris Gayle 175 vs PWI 133
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle 175 vs PWI 133

The Universe Boss was on song during his 175 not out - highest individual score in tournament history - for RCB on April 23 in IPL 2013 as they posted a mammoth 263/5. In reply, now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) managed only 133/9 - 42 runs less than Gayle's score.

Chris Gayle 117 vs KXIP 88
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Chris Gayle 117 vs KXIP 88

The WI batter once more outscored the opposition when he hit 117 for RCB on May 6 in IPL 2015 as the team scored 226/3. In the chase, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) were bowled out for 88 - 29 short of Gayle's score.

AB de Villiers 129 vs GL 104
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(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers 129 vs GL 104

The former Protea batter scored 129 not out on May 14 in IPL 2016 for RCB as the scored 248/3 in 20 overs. During the chase, now defunct Gujarat Lions were bowled out for 104 - 25 runs less than ABD's score.

Virat Kohli 109 vs GL 104
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(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli 109 vs GL 104

In the same match where AB de Villiers scored 129 not out, Virat Kohli scored 109 off RCB's 248/3 in 20 overs on May 14 in IPL 2016. The opposition Gujarat Lions were dismissed for 104 - five runs less than Kohli's score.

Jonny Bairstow 114 vs RCB 113
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Jonny Bairstow 114 vs RCB 113

The England batter, on March 31 in IPL 2019, scored 114 runs for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they scored 231/2 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 113 runs - one less than Bairstow's total score.

KL Rahul 132 vs RCB 109
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(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul 132 vs RCB 109

The India batter scored 132 not out for for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) on September 20 in IPL 2020 as the team scored 206/3. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 109 runs - 23 runs less than Rahul's score.

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'Outscoring opposition in IPL': Tilak Varma latest batter in list featuring Rahul Dravid
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'Outscoring opposition in IPL': Tilak Varma latest batter in list featuring Rahul Dravid