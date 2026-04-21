/'Outscoring opposition in IPL': Tilak Varma latest batter in list featuring Rahul Dravid

Tilak finished at 101 unbeaten off 45 ball - joint-fastest hundred in the franchise history - as MI scored 199/5 in 20 overs on Monday (Apr 20) in IPL 2026. Chasing 200, GT were bowled out for 100 runs - one less than Tilak's 101 - making him the eighth batter in IPL to outscore the opposition in an innings.

Below are all the rest of the batters who have done the same in IPL's 19-year history: