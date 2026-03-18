'This is 33': Inside Alia Bhatt’s Disneyland birthday with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha | See pic

Published: Mar 18, 2026, 16:13 IST | Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 16:13 IST
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday at Disneyland, sharing heartfelt glimpses with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha. She captioned her post, “This is 33,” reflecting her immense joy, gratitude, and special family moments from the trip.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's birthday glipmse
Alia Bhatt, one of the most prominent actresses in Indian cinema, celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 15. Sharing her joy with fans two days later, she posted beautiful glimpses from her birthday trip to Disneyland with her family, including Ranbir Kapoor, her daughter Raha, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Take a look at the pictures below.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor showing immense love to Alia Bhatt
In the first slide, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share a cosy moment as Kapoor is seen kissing her on the cheek, showcasing his immense love for her.
She captioned her photo dump as “This is 33… full of glee, so grateful.”
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Raha heartfelt note to Alia
Another photo dump shows a heartfelt note from a daughter to her mother. In this photo, Raha made a colourful letter for Alia, on which she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Mamma, with lots of love (emoji), Raha."
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's sisterly love
Alia Bhatt and her older sister, Shaheen Bhatt, share a warm and close bond. They are always by each other's side, reflecting an inseparable, emotionally supportive sisterly bond.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's jots a birthday letter
Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt’s parents, didn’t hold back and made sure to wish their daughter in the most heartfelt way. The couple sent her a birthday letter, writing, “Dearest Alia, may you always sparkle and shine! You are our precious jewel. Love you so much. Love, Mama and Papa.”
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Disneyland's staple Mickey Mouse ears photos
The obsession with Mickey Mouse ear photos at Disneyland is a way to say "I am here" and is part of the magic. Alia Bhatt also posted a photo of herself, showing off her Mickey Mouse ear headband in a sun shadow.
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(Photograph: Instagram)
Signature mirror selfie!
And here goes her signature mirror selfie. Every fan knows how obsessed Bhatt is with her mirror selfies. In this particular photo, the actress is showing off her NY cap and an all-black outfit that looks chic for a playful birthday trip.