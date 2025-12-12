/‘They seek death’: Tyler Robinson’s lawyers say rushing a preliminary hearing creates unfair prejudice for Charlie Kirk

The State insisted Rule 16 allows ongoing disclosure and only requires sharing all “reasonably available” evidence before the preliminary hearing. They say they are meeting those obligations and that defence is overstating what must be done beforehand.
Prosecutors told the court they’ve received 13,900 files from law enforcement and have only managed to pass 7,951 to the defence so far. A new “large batch” arrived days ago, slowing things down. Defense says key materials are still missing.
Arguing that the legal standard is just probable cause, prosecutors asked the judge to set a three-day preliminary hearing, ideally in April, claiming discovery will naturally continue even after it is scheduled.
Robinson’s team pushed back sharply, saying they:
A motion to disqualify the county attorney’s office is already set for January 16. Defense argued the court shouldn’t set a preliminary hearing unless it knows who the prosecutor will even be.
Robinson’s attorney said the prosecution publicly announced its intent to seek the death penalty the day of arrest, which is far earlier than normal.
Because of that early announcement, the State is now legally required to disclose:
Defense says: “We have received none of it.”
Their argument:
“You can’t announce death on day one, withhold aggravation evidence, send thousands of files late, and then ask for a preliminary hearing. That creates massive prejudice.”
They’re urging the court to wait until:
Only then, they argue, can a fair preliminary hearing be scheduled.