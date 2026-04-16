/'They’re toys': Has Iran war exposed Britain’s weakened armed forces & shrinking Royal Navy?

Britain’s reduced military capacity has also been noted internationally. US President Donald Trump dismissed the UK’s two aircraft carriers as “toys”, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth mocked what he described as the “big, bad Royal Navy”. "That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after ​we’ve already won!", he had said. Responding to criticism, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government, in office for nearly two years, has implemented the “biggest sustained increase in military spending since the Cold War.”