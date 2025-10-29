/‘They censored me on 3I/ATLAS’: How scientists prevented Avi Loeb from publishing his theory

In Loeb’s words, peer reviewers dismissed his theory before a full technical review. He described the process as “ideologically motivated,” arguing that mainstream astronomy avoids ideas that challenge its conventional understanding of the cosmos.
Loeb reportedly submitted a research paper suggesting 3I/ATLAS could be of artificial origin, possibly a probe or fragment from an alien civilisation. According to him, the paper was “quietly blocked” from publication in a leading astrophysics journal.
3I/ATLAS, the third known interstellar object after ‘Oumuamua and Borisov, has sparked similar debates before. Loeb believes its strange trajectory, lack of tail, and acceleration pattern resemble a controlled object rather than a natural one.
Loeb has long criticised academia for what he calls an “echo chamber” effect, where unorthodox ideas are excluded not for lack of evidence, but for being too radical. He likened the response to “intellectual censorship disguised as peer review.”
During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Loeb discussed how institutions dismissed his earlier paper on ‘Oumuamua. He revealed that the pattern repeated with 3I/ATLAS, adding that Rogan’s platform became a “last resort” to reach the public.
Loeb argues that open-minded exploration is at the heart of discovery and that rejecting alien-origin hypotheses outright contradicts the spirit of science. “If Galileo were alive today,” he said, “his telescope would be peer-reviewed into silence.”
Despite setbacks, Loeb has published his findings independently through his Galileo Project, inviting global scientists to verify or refute them. “Truth doesn’t need permission,” he said, “it just needs observation.”
Whether Avi Loeb’s 3I/ATLAS theory proves true or not, his clash with the scientific establishment highlights a growing tension between open inquiry and academic conformity. In his view, the universe may be speaking but few are willing to listen.