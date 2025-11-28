/'The weapon warships can’t outrun': How hypersonic anti-ship missiles are changing naval power faster than expected

A shift is under way in naval warfare. For decades, warships relied on layered air-defence systems, radar networks and missile interceptors to defeat incoming threats. That balance has changed with the arrival of hypersonic anti-ship missiles, weapons that travel at more than five times the speed of sound, manoeuvre unpredictably, and shorten reaction times from minutes to seconds. Their emergence has triggered a new global arms race, as naval powers race to develop missiles that can penetrate modern defences and countermeasures able to stop them.