/'The ultimate deterrent': How the USS Abraham Lincoln is countering Iran

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is deployed in the Middle East to counter Iranian threats. The nuclear-powered warship brings advanced fighter jets and layered missile defence systems.
A deployment of this scale requires immense human resources, with the strike group supporting around 5,680 sailors and aviation personnel. This highly trained force ensures 24-hour combat readiness and continuous surveillance across contested waters. The crew maintains everything from the complex flight deck operations to the onboard hospital and nuclear engines.
Powered by two nuclear reactors, this massive vessel can sustain speeds of more than 35 mph. This allows the carrier to manoeuvre quickly across the Arabian Sea, making it incredibly difficult for adversaries to target accurately. The onboard nuclear propulsion means the ship can operate for decades without needing to stop for conventional fuel
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier measuring 1,092 feet in length. It serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, bringing immense airpower and layered defence capabilities to the Middle East. Weighing over 100,000 tonnes, this Nimitz-class vessel acts as a mobile military base that can operate anywhere without relying on regional infrastructure.
The carrier accommodates Carrier Air Wing 9, which can field up to 90 advanced aircraft. The flight deck hosts F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters and F/A-18E Super Hornets, providing unmatched precision strike capabilities. It also carries E-2D Hawkeyes for early warning radar and EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare.
The carrier is escorted by at least three guided-missile destroyers, including the USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy. These vessels are equipped with advanced Aegis combat systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles, creating a strong defensive shield. They provide layered protection against incoming aerial, surface, and ballistic missile threats.Rejects 4 missile claims
Recent Iranian claims of striking the carrier with four ballistic missiles were completely dismissed by the US Central Command. Military officials confirmed the vessel was not hit and remains fully operational, while fact-checkers proved the viral videos were AI-generated. The carrier continues its mission to protect international trade routes and deter regional aggression.