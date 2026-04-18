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'The tailhook secret': How USS Abraham Lincoln stops fighter jets in around 315 feet

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 19:18 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 19:18 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses the Mk 7 hydraulic arresting gear to stop 50,000-pound jets hitting the deck at 150 mph. By snagging steel cables with a tailhook, aircraft decelerate to a dead stop in two seconds and just 315 feet.

A 315-Foot Runway
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(Photograph: X)

A 315-Foot Runway

A Nimitz-class aircraft carrier like the USS Abraham Lincoln offers a landing area of roughly 315 feet. To safely recover jets landing at speeds exceeding 150 miles per hour, the multi-billion dollar warship utilises the highly advanced Mark 7 arresting gear system.

The Aircraft Tailhook
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Aircraft Tailhook

Every US Navy carrier-based fighter, such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet or F-35C Lightning II, is equipped with a heavy-duty tailhook. Mounted on the rear keel, this thick metal claw is hydraulically lowered by the pilot just seconds before touching the flight deck.

The Cross-Deck Pendants
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Cross-Deck Pendants

Stretched across the landing area are four high-tensile steel cables known as cross-deck pendants. Pilots meticulously aim for the third wire, as it provides the safest mathematical glide slope to avoid a catastrophic crash into the ship's stern.

The Mk 7 Arresting Engines
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(Photograph: AFP)

The Mk 7 Arresting Engines

When the tailhook successfully snags a cable, the massive kinetic energy is instantly transferred below the flight deck. Massive Mk 7 hydraulic arresting engines act as mechanical shock absorbers, converting the extreme kinetic force into fluid pressure to safely brake the aircraft.

Two Seconds to Stop
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(Photograph: AFP)

Two Seconds to Stop

The physics of an arrested landing are incredibly violent but highly controlled. The mechanical resistance generated by the hydraulic engines forcefully decelerates a 50,000-pound fighter jet from 150 miles per hour to a complete stop in exactly two seconds.

The Full-Throttle Secret
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The Full-Throttle Secret

Landing an aircraft on a carrier requires a highly counterintuitive engine technique. The exact moment the fighter jet's wheels slam onto the flight deck, naval aviators immediately push their throttles to maximum military power.

Preparing for a Bolter
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(Photograph: @CENTCOM/X)

Preparing for a Bolter

This full-throttle protocol ensures survival if the tailhook completely fails to catch a wire, a dangerous scenario known as a 'bolter'. By applying maximum thrust early, the pilot has enough immediate power to safely fly straight off the angled deck and attempt another landing.

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