‘The stock market would crash’: What Avi Loeb said about ‘3I/ATLAS’ and 29 October

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 05:17 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 05:17 IST

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb’s comments about 3I/ATLAS and its link to 29 October have stirred speculation, not just in astronomy circles, but even among financial analysts. Here’s what he meant when he warned, “the stock market would crash.”

1. Loeb’s Statement Wasn’t About Economics — It Was About Shock
1. Loeb’s Statement Wasn’t About Economics — It Was About Shock

Avi Loeb never predicted a literal financial collapse. Instead, he used the phrase “the stock market would crash” metaphorically, to describe how society might react if solid proof emerged that 3I/ATLAS is of extraterrestrial origin.

2. A Reaction to Global Panic
(Photograph: X)

2. A Reaction to Global Panic

According to Loeb, discovering that an intelligent civilisation sent 3I/ATLAS would “shake the foundations of human belief systems,” from religion to government and markets. He argues that our institutions are psychologically unprepared for such a revelation.

3. Why 29 October Matters
(Photograph: ATLAS observatory)

3. Why 29 October Matters

This date marks a critical observation window when 3I/ATLAS passes closest to Earth’s orbital line before disappearing behind the Sun. Loeb says this is when scientists could detect unusual energy signatures or movement patterns, if they exist.

4. The “Disclosure Shockwave” Theory
(Photograph: AFP)

4. The “Disclosure Shockwave” Theory

Loeb explained on The Joe Rogan Experience that the first verified alien technology sighting wouldn’t just be a scientific event, it would trigger a “disclosure shockwave.” He suggested that financial systems could react to uncertainty and fear just like during wars or pandemics.

5. Why He Thinks Scientists Are Avoiding the Topic
(Photograph: NASA)

5. Why He Thinks Scientists Are Avoiding the Topic

Loeb believes the fear of economic and social instability is one reason governments downplay the possibility of extraterrestrial technology. “If the public were told we’re being watched,” he said, “the global economy could collapse overnight, not because of aliens, but because of panic.”

6. Kaku’s Supporting View: Humanity Isn’t Ready
(Photograph: NASA)

6. Kaku’s Supporting View: Humanity Isn’t Ready

Physicist Michio Kaku has echoed similar concerns. He warns that society’s response to proof of alien intelligence could mirror “the 1929 crash of world order”, a psychological shock, not just a financial one.

7. What to Expect on 29 October
(Photograph: Harvard File Photo)

7. What to Expect on 29 October

Loeb insists the goal isn’t fear, but awareness. He urges open scientific observation and transparency from space agencies. “Whether it’s alien or natural,” he said, “we should face the truth, not censor it because we’re afraid of market reactions.”

