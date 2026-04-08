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'The Silent Enemy': Why rust is the most expensive threat to the USS Abraham Lincoln

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 23:44 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 23:44 IST

Rust costs the US Navy $3 billion annually. Constant saltwater exposure causes rapid corrosion on the USS Abraham Lincoln, requiring relentless, expensive repainting to maintain structural integrity.

The $3 Billion Annual Cost
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The $3 Billion Annual Cost

Corrosion costs the US Navy an estimated $3 billion every single year. The USS Abraham Lincoln constantly battles this expensive issue, as saltwater and high humidity relentlessly attack the supercarrier's massive steel structure.

100,000-Tonne Supercarrier
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100,000-Tonne Supercarrier

Operating in harsh ocean environments exposes the massive 100,000-tonne warship to continuous saltwater spray. This triggers rapid iron oxidation across its 60,000 tonnes of structural steel, creating 'running rust' that can severely degrade the structural integrity of the vessel if left untreated.

25 Per Cent Maintenance Drain
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

25 Per Cent Maintenance Drain

Across the military, rust prevention and treatment consume nearly 25 per cent of overall maintenance budgets. Sailors spend countless hours manually grinding, chipping, and repainting affected metal, taking valuable time away from core operational duties.

50-Year Lifespan at Risk
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

50-Year Lifespan at Risk

Unchecked rust leads to serious mechanical vulnerabilities that threaten the vessel's planned 50-year operational lifespan. Corrosion can compromise watertight seals, weaken sensitive weapon enclosures, and force the carrier into premature and highly expensive drydock repairs.

4.5 Acres of Flight Deck
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(Photograph: AFP)

4.5 Acres of Flight Deck

The ship's 4.5-acre exterior flight deck endures a punishing combination of heavy saltwater spray, turbulent weather, and scorching jet exhaust. These extreme conditions quickly strip away standard protective coatings, leaving the bare metal highly vulnerable to immediate rusting.

11-Carrier Fleet Mandate
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(Photograph: AFP)

11-Carrier Fleet Mandate

Defeating corrosion is absolutely vital to maintaining the US Navy's legally mandated 11-carrier fleet. Efficient rust management keeps the USS Abraham Lincoln out of the shipyard and actively deployed, projecting vital naval power across the globe.

Thousands of Man-Hours Lost
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Thousands of Man-Hours Lost

The crew loses thousands of man-hours each deployment just scraping rust. To fight back, the Navy is transitioning to advanced polysiloxane paint, an innovative and highly robust chemical coating that repels moisture and reduces the frequency of full-scale repainting.

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