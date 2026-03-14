/'The shield of the fleet': How the USS Spruance is protecting the USS Abraham Lincoln from Iranian drones

The 9,200-tonne USS Spruance protects the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East. Using 96 missile cells and advanced radar, it intercepts Iranian drones to keep the carrier strike group safe.
The USS Spruance is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer displacing over 9,200 tonnes. Operating in the Middle East, it functions as the primary escort for the USS Abraham Lincoln, providing a defensive umbrella against immediate aerial threats.
The warship is equipped with the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System, featuring 96 individual missile cells. This massive arsenal allows the crew to launch dozens of interceptor missiles in rapid succession to counter incoming Iranian drone swarms.
At the heart of the ship is the Aegis Combat System, paired with the SPY-1D multi-function radar. This technology provides 360-degree coverage, tracking hundreds of simultaneous targets and instantly calculating the trajectory of hostile kamikaze drones.
The destroyer relies on Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) and SM-6 interceptors to eliminate threats at long ranges. These advanced missiles can destroy hostile unmanned aerial vehicles from well over 100 miles away, long before they reach the aircraft carrier.
If a drone breaches the outer missile shield, the ship deploys its Phalanx Close-In Weapon System. This radar-guided Gatling gun fires 20mm armour-piercing rounds at a rate of 4,500 per minute to shred targets at extremely close range.
The USS Spruance carries two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for forward reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare. These aircraft extend the destroyer's radar horizon, acting as the eyes and ears of the fleet to detect low-flying drone launches early.
Neutralising drones does not always require kinetic weapons. The ship utilises the AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare system to jam enemy communications, confusing the guidance systems of Iranian-designed drones and forcing them to crash harmlessly into the sea.
Operating these complex defensive networks requires a dedicated crew of roughly 330 officers and enlisted sailors. Working in round-the-clock shifts, the radar operators maintain constant vigilance in the highly volatile waters of the Middle East.
Powered by four massive gas turbine engines, the destroyer can reach speeds exceeding 30 knots. This high mobility allows the USS Spruance to rapidly reposition itself between hostile launch sites and the USS Abraham Lincoln during an attack.
Defending a $6 billion aircraft carrier demands zero margin for error. By constantly updating its threat-assessment software and running daily combat drills, the USS Spruance ensures the strike group remains protected against evolving asymmetric warfare tactics.