/​​The science behind ultra-fast fighter jet takeoff acceleration

Fighter jets accelerate from zero to 150 mph in 2 seconds on aircraft carriers. F-22 reaches Mach 1.2 in 25 seconds. Electromagnetic catapults consume 100 million watts per launch. Pilots experience 6+ G-forces.
Carrier-based fighter jets accelerate from stationary to takeoff speed (165 mph / 265 km/h) in just 2 seconds using steam catapults. This extreme acceleration exposes pilots to 6+ G-forces, equivalent to six times their body weight pressing down.
Aircraft carrier runways measure only 300 feet long, compared to 8,000+ feet for land-based airfields. Catapult assistance is absolutely essential engines alone cannot generate enough lift in such short distance.
Afterburners inject fuel into the exhaust stream, increasing thrust by 50 per cent or more. This temporary power boost enables takeoff from short runways but burns fuel extremely fast, usable only for seconds.
The F-22 accelerates from standing start to Mach 1.2 (738 mph) in just 25 seconds using two Pratt & Whitney F119 engines producing 35,000 pounds of thrust with afterburners engaged.
Russia's Su-57 reaches Mach 1.2 in 28 seconds, slightly slower than F-22 but featuring 3D thrust vectoring for superior manoeuvrability during rapid acceleration phases.
New electromagnetic catapults (EMALS) on USS Gerald R. Ford launch aircraft every 45 seconds with each launch lasting 3 seconds. EMALS consumes 100 million watts enough power for a small town.
Carrier takeoff acceleration of 6+ G-forces causes blood to drain from the head toward the feet, risking pilot blackout. Fighter pilots undergo G-force training and wear special anti-G suits compressing their legs to prevent unconsciousness.
Carrier takeoff acceleration of 6+ G-forces causes blood to drain from the head toward the feet, risking pilot blackout. Fighter pilots undergo G-force training and wear special anti-G suits compressing their legs to prevent unconsciousness.
China's newest carrier Fujian successfully launched three aircraft types using electromagnetic catapult systems in September 2025. EMALS puts less stress on airframes than steam catapults.
F-22 achieves 1.3 thrust-to-weight ratio, meaning thrust exceeds aircraft weight. Su-35 maintains 1.15 ratio, F-35 achieves 1.07 ratio. Higher ratios enable faster acceleration and superior climb rates.
Arresting cables and friction brakes stop 150-mph jets to zero in 2 seconds during carrier landings. This creates G-forces exceeding takeoff stress, requiring similar anti-G protection for pilots.