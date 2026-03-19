/'The radar lock': What happens when USS Spruance spots danger near USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Spruance uses its Aegis AN/SPY-1 radar to detect, lock, and destroy incoming threats from a 50-mile defensive patrol distance, shielding USS Abraham Lincoln and its 5,680-crew from hostile swarm attacks at sea.
The USS Spruance serves as the primary defensive shield for the USS Abraham Lincoln. Operating within a strict 50-mile defensive patrol distance, the destroyer creates a safety ring around the aircraft carrier, intercepting incoming drones and ballistic missiles in hostile maritime zones.
The destroyer uses the advanced Aegis Combat System and its AN/SPY-1 radar to continuously scan the horizon. Providing complete 360-degree coverage, this powerful radar is sensitive enough to detect threats as small as a golf ball from hundreds of kilometres away, clearly distinguishing between friendly aircraft and hostile projectiles.
Once a hostile object is detected, the radar system establishes a firm lock and instantly calculates the exact speed, altitude, and trajectory. The advanced computers feed this engagement data to the weapons systems, enabling a rapid 10-second system reaction time to neutralise sudden aerial threats before they approach the carrier.
From its 96-cell Vertical Launching System (VLS), the warship launches Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) or SM-6 interceptors to eliminate the aerial threat. These defence missiles travel at speeds exceeding Mach 3, intercepting the hostile target mid-air long before The Aegis radar system allows the USS Spruance to track and engage hundreds of targets simultaneously, rather than just 100. This immense multi-target processing capability is crucial when facing coordinated drone and missile swarm attacks designed to overwhelm naval defences.it can reach the carrier group.
The Aegis radar system allows the USS Spruance to track and engage hundreds of targets simultaneously, rather than just 100. This immense multi-target processing capability is crucial when facing coordinated drone and missile swarm attacks designed to overwhelm naval defences.
If a missile breaches the outer defence layers, the destroyer employs a layered close-in defence including its 5-inch/62-calibre deck gun, the ODIN laser system, and its 20mm Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). While the deck gun and laser engage incoming threats, the automated Phalanx cannon acts as the last line of defence, firing up to 4,500 tungsten armour-piercing rounds per minute to shatter any remaining targets.
By eliminating threats several kilometres away, the USS Spruance ensures the 100,000-tonne aircraft carrier continues its operations uninterrupted. The USS Abraham Lincoln and its embarked air wing of up to 90 fixed-wing and rotary combat aircraft remain fully capable of executing their global strike missions.