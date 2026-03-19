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'The radar lock': What happens when USS Spruance spots danger near USS Abraham Lincoln

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 19, 2026, 17:20 IST | Updated: Mar 19, 2026, 17:20 IST

The USS Spruance uses its Aegis AN/SPY-1 radar to detect, lock, and destroy incoming threats from a 50-mile defensive patrol distance, shielding USS Abraham Lincoln and its 5,680-crew from hostile swarm attacks at sea.

Shielding 5,680-Crew Carrier
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Shielding 5,680-Crew Carrier

The USS Spruance serves as the primary defensive shield for the USS Abraham Lincoln. Operating within a strict 50-mile defensive patrol distance, the destroyer creates a safety ring around the aircraft carrier, intercepting incoming drones and ballistic missiles in hostile maritime zones.

Scanning 360-Degree Combat Zones
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Scanning 360-Degree Combat Zones

The destroyer uses the advanced Aegis Combat System and its AN/SPY-1 radar to continuously scan the horizon. Providing complete 360-degree coverage, this powerful radar is sensitive enough to detect threats as small as a golf ball from hundreds of kilometres away, clearly distinguishing between friendly aircraft and hostile projectiles.

10-Second System Reaction
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

10-Second System Reaction

Once a hostile object is detected, the radar system establishes a firm lock and instantly calculates the exact speed, altitude, and trajectory. The advanced computers feed this engagement data to the weapons systems, enabling a rapid 10-second system reaction time to neutralise sudden aerial threats before they approach the carrier.

Firing Mach 3 Interceptors
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Firing Mach 3 Interceptors

From its 96-cell Vertical Launching System (VLS), the warship launches Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) or SM-6 interceptors to eliminate the aerial threat. These defence missiles travel at speeds exceeding Mach 3, intercepting the hostile target mid-air long before The Aegis radar system allows the USS Spruance to track and engage hundreds of targets simultaneously, rather than just 100. This immense multi-target processing capability is crucial when facing coordinated drone and missile swarm attacks designed to overwhelm naval defences.it can reach the carrier group.

Tracking Hundreds of Targets Simultaneously
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Tracking Hundreds of Targets Simultaneously

The Aegis radar system allows the USS Spruance to track and engage hundreds of targets simultaneously, rather than just 100. This immense multi-target processing capability is crucial when facing coordinated drone and missile swarm attacks designed to overwhelm naval defences.

Deck Gun and Close-In Defence
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Deck Gun and Close-In Defence

If a missile breaches the outer defence layers, the destroyer employs a layered close-in defence including its 5-inch/62-calibre deck gun, the ODIN laser system, and its 20mm Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS). While the deck gun and laser engage incoming threats, the automated Phalanx cannon acts as the last line of defence, firing up to 4,500 tungsten armour-piercing rounds per minute to shatter any remaining targets.

90 Combat Aircraft Protected
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

90 Combat Aircraft Protected

By eliminating threats several kilometres away, the USS Spruance ensures the 100,000-tonne aircraft carrier continues its operations uninterrupted. The USS Abraham Lincoln and its embarked air wing of up to 90 fixed-wing and rotary combat aircraft remain fully capable of executing their global strike missions.

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