/'The radar lock': What happens when USS Spruance spots danger near USS Abraham Lincoln

From its 96-cell Vertical Launching System (VLS), the warship launches Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) or SM-6 interceptors to eliminate the aerial threat. These defence missiles travel at speeds exceeding Mach 3, intercepting the hostile target mid-air long before The Aegis radar system allows the USS Spruance to track and engage hundreds of targets simultaneously, rather than just 100. This immense multi-target processing capability is crucial when facing coordinated drone and missile swarm attacks designed to overwhelm naval defences.it can reach the carrier group.