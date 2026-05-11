/'The Pack': How the USS Abraham Lincoln fits 70 massive jets on one roof

The carrier houses a formidable strike group of about 70 aircraft, including F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-35C stealth fighters. Beneath the flight deck, the hangar bay acts as a secure maintenance hub that accommodates roughly 20 to 30 jets at a time, protecting them from sea salt and the elements. Engineers constantly repair, fuel, and arm the aircraft here before combat missions, whilst the remainder of the fleet stays securely parked on the massive flight deck above.