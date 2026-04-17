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‘The omnirole assassin’: Why French fighter jets are considered among the most lethal in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 17:18 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 17:18 IST

French fighter jets like the $115M Dassault Rafale dominate global combat. Armed with Mach 4 Meteor missiles, heavy 9,500kg payloads, and the advanced SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, these omnirole aircraft offer unmatched aerial lethality.

The 'Omnirole' Dominance
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(Photograph: PIB)

The 'Omnirole' Dominance

Unlike traditional fighters, the $115 million Dassault Rafale operates as a true 'omnirole' aircraft. It can simultaneously execute air supremacy, deep-strike bombing, and nuclear deterrence missions within a single high-speed flight.

The SPECTRA Shield
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(Photograph: Dassault Aviation)

The SPECTRA Shield

The true lethality of French jets lies in the highly classified SPECTRA electronic warfare suite. This advanced system creates a digital stealth bubble around the aircraft, jamming enemy radar and deploying intelligent decoys to defeat incoming anti-aircraft missiles.

The Meteor BVRAAM
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(Photograph: ANI)

The Meteor BVRAAM

In air-to-air combat, French fighters rely on the European-built Meteor Beyond Visual Range missile. Powered by a ramjet engine, it hunts enemy aircraft at Mach 4 from over 150 kilometres away, creating a massive lethal zone that enemies cannot escape.

Advanced AESA Radar
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(Photograph: MBDA)

Advanced AESA Radar

Modern Rafales track hostile targets using the RBE2 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. This multi-target tracking system allows French pilots to detect, track, and engage multiple enemy aircraft simultaneously, even in heavily jammed environments.

Extreme Heavy Lifting
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(Photograph: Global Defense Corp)

Extreme Heavy Lifting

Despite its agile airframe, the twin-engine Rafale acts as a devastating heavy-lift bomber capable of carrying 9,500 kilogrammes of ordnance. It features 14 external hardpoints to carry a lethal mix of SCALP cruise missiles and precision-guided smart bombs.

Nuclear Deterrence
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(Photograph: Dassault Rafale)

Nuclear Deterrence

French tactical aviation holds a unique position in European security through its airborne nuclear delivery capabilities. Specific Rafale squadrons are equipped with the ASMP-A supersonic cruise missile, which carries a 300-kiloton thermonuclear warhead.

The F4 Standard Evolution
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(Photograph: X)

The F4 Standard Evolution

France continuously upgrades its fighter fleet, with the latest F4 standard bringing advanced network-centric warfare capabilities to the frontline. This upgrade introduces helmet-mounted displays, improved satellite links, and enhanced AI-driven diagnostics for deep-strike operations.

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