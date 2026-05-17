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‘The inflation basket’: Which daily items have seen the biggest price jumps in 2026?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: May 17, 2026, 14:50 IST | Updated: May 17, 2026, 14:50 IST

April 2026 retail inflation hit 3.48 per cent. Silver surged 144.34 per cent, while everyday items like coconut, tomatoes, and personal care goods recorded steep double-digit price jumps in the latest index.

144.34 Per Cent Surge
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

144.34 Per Cent Surge

Silver jewellery recorded the sharpest price increase in the inflation basket, surging by an astronomical 144.34 per cent. Rising precious metal rates globally have severely impacted consumer affordability for these traditional household investments.

44.55 Per Cent Rise
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

44.55 Per Cent Rise

Essential kitchen items like coconut and copra witnessed a massive 44.55 per cent price jump in April 2026. This steep increase directly impacts the daily grocery budget for millions of households that rely heavily on regional cooking staples.

40.72 Per Cent Jump
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(Photograph: AI)

40.72 Per Cent Jump

The cost of gold, diamond, and platinum jewellery skyrocketed by 40.72 per cent. Consistent global market pressures, the West Asia conflict, and high domestic demand have made these physical assets significantly costlier.

35.28 Per Cent Hike
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

35.28 Per Cent Hike

Tomato prices remained highly inflated, registering a 35.28 per cent increase in the latest retail data. This everyday kitchen essential continues to disrupt monthly food budgets due to ongoing agricultural and supply challenges.

25.58 Per Cent Increase
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

25.58 Per Cent Increase

Vegetable markets saw cauliflower prices shoot up by 25.58 per cent under the newly recalibrated index. Uneven weather conditions and heatwaves have pushed the retail rates of this staple vegetable noticeably higher across India.

17.66 Per Cent Costlier
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(Photograph: Unsplash)

17.66 Per Cent Costlier

The personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods category recorded a steep 17.66 per cent inflation rate. Everyday grooming products and lifestyle services have become significantly more expensive, adding strain to monthly household spending.

7.60 Per Cent Spike
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(Photograph: AI)

7.60 Per Cent Spike

Higher global oil prices and energy costs showed a direct impact on transport services for goods, which saw a 7.60 per cent inflation rate. This rise in commercial logistics costs gradually trickles down to inflate everyday retail items.

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