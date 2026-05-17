/‘The inflation basket’: Which daily items have seen the biggest price jumps in 2026?

April 2026 retail inflation hit 3.48 per cent. Silver surged 144.34 per cent, while everyday items like coconut, tomatoes, and personal care goods recorded steep double-digit price jumps in the latest index.
Silver jewellery recorded the sharpest price increase in the inflation basket, surging by an astronomical 144.34 per cent. Rising precious metal rates globally have severely impacted consumer affordability for these traditional household investments.
Essential kitchen items like coconut and copra witnessed a massive 44.55 per cent price jump in April 2026. This steep increase directly impacts the daily grocery budget for millions of households that rely heavily on regional cooking staples.
The cost of gold, diamond, and platinum jewellery skyrocketed by 40.72 per cent. Consistent global market pressures, the West Asia conflict, and high domestic demand have made these physical assets significantly costlier.
Tomato prices remained highly inflated, registering a 35.28 per cent increase in the latest retail data. This everyday kitchen essential continues to disrupt monthly food budgets due to ongoing agricultural and supply challenges.
Vegetable markets saw cauliflower prices shoot up by 25.58 per cent under the newly recalibrated index. Uneven weather conditions and heatwaves have pushed the retail rates of this staple vegetable noticeably higher across India.
The personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods category recorded a steep 17.66 per cent inflation rate. Everyday grooming products and lifestyle services have become significantly more expensive, adding strain to monthly household spending.
Higher global oil prices and energy costs showed a direct impact on transport services for goods, which saw a 7.60 per cent inflation rate. This rise in commercial logistics costs gradually trickles down to inflate everyday retail items.