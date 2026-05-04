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'The Helm': Who spins the steering wheel of the USS Abraham Lincoln

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: May 04, 2026, 23:53 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 23:53 IST

A select few Master Helmsmen steer the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln. Wearing a distinct red hat, these highly trained junior sailors control 260,000 horsepower to navigate the warship safely.

100,000-Tonne Ship Steered
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(Photograph: AI generated)

100,000-Tonne Ship Steered

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a displacement of over 100,000 tonnes. The 1,092-foot vessel serves as a mobile naval base. Steering this large ship requires rigorous training and strict manual control from the bridge.

260,000 Horsepower In Control
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

260,000 Horsepower In Control

Two nuclear reactors generate 260,000 shaft horsepower to propel the ship. This energy turns four giant propellers, moving the carrier through the water. A single trained sailor stands at the helm to control the direction of this power.

1 Master Helmsman Qualification
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

1 Master Helmsman Qualification

A specially qualified junior sailor, serving as the Master Helmsman, physically steers the carrier. They stand in the pilot house and manually turn the wheel to maintain an exact course. A lee helmsman stands nearby to execute engine speed commands.

24 Hours Constant Watch
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(Photograph: AI generated)

24 Hours Constant Watch

Operating in rough waters demands total concentration from the helm watch standers. Navigating through narrow straits or heavy storms is a continuous 24-hour routine. The Master Helmsmen rotate shifts to ensure the 100,000-tonne vessel remains safe.

1 Red Hat Honour
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(Photograph: AI generated)

1 Red Hat Honour

Only a select few sailors on board qualify to wear the distinct red hat of a Master Helmsman. The commanding officer personally awards this red cover once a sailor proves their competence. It remains a respected qualification among the 3,200 ship crew members.

0.3 Degrees Margin Permitted
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(Photograph: AI generated)

0.3 Degrees Margin Permitted

During underway replenishment, the carrier steams just 180 yards away from a supply vessel. The Master Helmsman must not let the ship drift more than 0.3 degrees off course. This exact precision prevents collisions between the two ships.

30 Knots Speed Tested
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(Photograph: AI generated)

30 Knots Speed Tested

The helmsman also guides the carrier during high-speed turning tests. The ship can reach speeds exceeding 30 knots, or 56 kilometres per hour, during these sea trials. The sailor turns the wheel hard to ensure the ship can evade threats quickly.

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