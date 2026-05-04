A select few Master Helmsmen steer the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln. Wearing a distinct red hat, these highly trained junior sailors control 260,000 horsepower to navigate the warship safely.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a displacement of over 100,000 tonnes. The 1,092-foot vessel serves as a mobile naval base. Steering this large ship requires rigorous training and strict manual control from the bridge.
Two nuclear reactors generate 260,000 shaft horsepower to propel the ship. This energy turns four giant propellers, moving the carrier through the water. A single trained sailor stands at the helm to control the direction of this power.
A specially qualified junior sailor, serving as the Master Helmsman, physically steers the carrier. They stand in the pilot house and manually turn the wheel to maintain an exact course. A lee helmsman stands nearby to execute engine speed commands.
Operating in rough waters demands total concentration from the helm watch standers. Navigating through narrow straits or heavy storms is a continuous 24-hour routine. The Master Helmsmen rotate shifts to ensure the 100,000-tonne vessel remains safe.
Only a select few sailors on board qualify to wear the distinct red hat of a Master Helmsman. The commanding officer personally awards this red cover once a sailor proves their competence. It remains a respected qualification among the 3,200 ship crew members.
During underway replenishment, the carrier steams just 180 yards away from a supply vessel. The Master Helmsman must not let the ship drift more than 0.3 degrees off course. This exact precision prevents collisions between the two ships.
The helmsman also guides the carrier during high-speed turning tests. The ship can reach speeds exceeding 30 knots, or 56 kilometres per hour, during these sea trials. The sailor turns the wheel hard to ensure the ship can evade threats quickly.