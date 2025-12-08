/'The global Iron Dome rush': How many countries are racing to build their own versions?

Several countries are going beyond procurement: They are attempting to build their own 'dome-style' defences. South Korea has announced a project known as the Low Altitude Missile Defense (LAMD), referring to it as a 'Korean-style Iron Dome' aimed at countering artillery and rocket salvos from its northern neighbour, according to media reports. Taiwan has also recently unveiled its planned T-Dome system. Earlier Italian aerospace group Leonardo unveiled its plans for 'Michelangelo Dome' air defence system, inspired from Israel's Iron dome. According to the Times of Israel, the system will be fully operational by 2028 and would protect key sites from emerging threats, including hypersonic missiles and drones.