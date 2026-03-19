/'The frontline escort': How USS Spruance takes the lead for USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Spruance acts as the primary shield for the 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The destroyer uses advanced missiles and helicopters to neutralise surface and aerial threats.
The USS Abraham Lincoln displaces over 100,000 tonnes and serves as a floating airbase in the Arabian Sea. To ensure its safety, the USS Spruance sails alongside as the primary defensive barrier. The destroyer effectively neutralises incoming surface and aerial threats before they reach the flagship.
The forward deck of the USS Spruance features a 5-inch, 54-calibre Mark 45 lightweight gun. This advanced naval cannon provides highly accurate surface fire against fast-moving hostile vessels. It serves as a rapid-response weapon during close-range maritime confrontations.
Modern naval warfare requires detecting threats long before they become visible. The USS Spruance uses the SPY-1D multi-function phased-array radar to track hostile drones and anti-ship missiles. This powerful system creates a comprehensive air picture to defend the entire carrier strike group.
The guided-missile destroyer is heavily armed with a Mark 41 Vertical Launching System. This network allows the crew to rapidly fire a mix of anti-aircraft and land-attack missiles. This continuous anti-air umbrella intercepts threats long before they reach the USS Abraham Lincoln.
The USS Spruance carries advanced MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to extend its defensive perimeter. These aircraft are equipped with Hellfire missiles to strike hostile fast-attack boats at sea. They also conduct rigorous anti-submarine patrols to secure the waters below the carrier.
Maintaining a secure perimeter requires relentless ocean patrols and extreme endurance. During a recent deployment, the USS Spruance travelled more than 37,200 nautical miles. The crew successfully managed hundreds of hours of airspace control to protect the fleet from missile attacks.
Both warships are currently deployed in the Middle East to support Operation Epic Fury. The strike group entered the Arabian Sea to project power and maintain regional security. The USS Spruance ensures the supercarrier can launch its fighter jets without any disruption.