/'The far edge': What NASA's Voyager-1 is teaching us about life beyond solar system?

Data from Voyager 1 revealed how our solar system’s magnetic bubble protects us from harmful cosmic radiation, offering clues for future deep space missions.
Launched in 1977, NASA’s Voyager 1 wasn’t just built to study planets, it became the first human-made object to reach interstellar space. Decades later, it’s still sending back priceless data.
In 2012, Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause, the boundary where the Sun’s influence ends. This marked humanity’s first step into the space between the stars.
Its instruments detect plasma waves and cosmic rays, helping scientists understand the environment of interstellar space, a place no probe had explored before.
Running on computers with less power than a basic digital watch, Voyager 1’s continued operation is a triumph of 1970s engineering and NASA’s ingenuity.
Aboard the spacecraft is a “Golden Record” with sounds, images, and greetings from Earth, our time capsule for any distant civilisation that might encounter it.
At nearly 15 billion miles from home, Voyager 1 continues its silent journey, expanding our understanding of the galaxy and showing what’s possible with persistence and vision.