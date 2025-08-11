LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'The far edge': What NASA's Voyager-1 is teaching us about life beyond solar system?

'The far edge': What NASA's Voyager-1 is teaching us about life beyond solar system?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 17:54 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 17:54 IST

Data from Voyager 1 revealed how our solar system’s magnetic bubble protects us from harmful cosmic radiation, offering clues for future deep space missions.

The Pioneer That Kept Going
1 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The Pioneer That Kept Going

Launched in 1977, NASA’s Voyager 1 wasn’t just built to study planets, it became the first human-made object to reach interstellar space. Decades later, it’s still sending back priceless data.

Crossing the Final Frontier
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Crossing the Final Frontier

In 2012, Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause, the boundary where the Sun’s influence ends. This marked humanity’s first step into the space between the stars.

Listening to the Cosmic Sea
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Listening to the Cosmic Sea

Its instruments detect plasma waves and cosmic rays, helping scientists understand the environment of interstellar space, a place no probe had explored before.

A Glimpse Into Our Solar Shield
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

A Glimpse Into Our Solar Shield

Data from Voyager 1 revealed how our solar system’s magnetic bubble protects us from harmful cosmic radiation, offering clues for future deep space missions.

Technology Older Than Your First Calculator
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Technology Older Than Your First Calculator

Running on computers with less power than a basic digital watch, Voyager 1’s continued operation is a triumph of 1970s engineering and NASA’s ingenuity.

The Golden Record — A Message to the Cosmos
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

The Golden Record — A Message to the Cosmos

Aboard the spacecraft is a “Golden Record” with sounds, images, and greetings from Earth, our time capsule for any distant civilisation that might encounter it.

Still Going, Still Discovering
7 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Still Going, Still Discovering

At nearly 15 billion miles from home, Voyager 1 continues its silent journey, expanding our understanding of the galaxy and showing what’s possible with persistence and vision.

Trending Photo

'The far edge': What NASA's Voyager-1 is teaching us about life beyond solar system?
7

'The far edge': What NASA's Voyager-1 is teaching us about life beyond solar system?

'Golden record in stars': What messages NASA's Voyager 1 is carrying for aliens?
7

'Golden record in stars': What messages NASA's Voyager 1 is carrying for aliens?

From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, 5 Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs
5

From Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis, 5 Pakistani bowlers with most wickets against West Indies in ODIs

Is this the world's oldest pyramid? Humans did not build it, but...
6

Is this the world's oldest pyramid? Humans did not build it, but...

This space robot could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars
7

This space robot could help humans explore the most dangerous parts of Mars