/‘The decoy armada’: How the US military launched a fake rescue mission to save DUDE 44

To rescue the downed 'Dude 44' airman in Iran, the US deployed a 155-aircraft armada and simulated seven fake extractions. This CIA deception blinded Iranian forces, allowing special operators to safely extract the stranded Colonel.
Following a surface-to-air missile strike on the F-15E 'Dude 44', the jet's Weapons Systems Officer ejected 200 miles deep into hostile Iranian territory. Known by the call sign 'Dude 44 Bravo', the heavily bleeding Colonel sought refuge in a mountain crevice while thousands of Iranian troops scoured the region.
To execute the rescue without losing another aircraft to the dense Iranian air defence network, the Pentagon deployed a staggering 155-aircraft armada. This massive strike package included 64 fighter jets, four bombers, and 48 refuelling tankers, primarily serving as overwhelming distractions.
While the military provided the firepower, the CIA launched a sophisticated psychological operation to confuse the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). American cyber units actively spread false intelligence suggesting that US forces had already successfully located and extracted the missing airman.
To physically scatter the Iranian military, US commanders ordered simulated rescue attempts across the hostile landscape. Combat aircraft deliberately attacked seven distinct, incorrect locations, forcing Iranian ground commanders to frantically divide their hunting parties to chase American ghosts.
While Iranian forces focused on the deafening decoy strikes, the CIA quietly pinpointed the real target. Utilising a highly classified technology called 'Ghost Murmur', operators detected the airman's electromagnetic heartbeat signature from 40 miles away, entirely bypassing standard radio tracking.
With the IRGC completely distracted, the true rescue force moved in. Instead of a traditional airstrip, two heavily modified MC-130 Commando II transport planes landed quietly on a wet, sandy agricultural farm to deploy the actual helicopter extraction team undetected.
As Iranian troops chased phantom signals, a 100-strong US special operations team successfully extracted 'Dude 44 Bravo'. While the misdirection saved the airman, the sheer scale of the 50-hour operation cost American taxpayers roughly Rs 1,660 crore in expended munitions and scuttled aviation assets.