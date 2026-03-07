LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can the USS Abraham Lincoln really survive a massive wave of Iranian suicide drones?

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln really survive a massive wave of Iranian suicide drones?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 21:42 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 22:43 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses a layered defence of missiles, rotary cannons, and electronic warfare to counter Iranian Shahed drones. However, intercepting $35,000 drones with $2 million missiles presents a major economic and tactical challenge.

The $35,000 drone threat
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The $35,000 drone threat

Iran heavily relies on Shahed-136 drones, which cost around $35,000 each. These delta-winged munitions carry a 50-kilogramme warhead and fly at 185 kilometres per hour. A swarm of these cheap drones aims to exhaust expensive air defence systems.

Over 3.5 metres long
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Over 3.5 metres long

The Shahed-136 measures 3.5 metres in length with a 2.5-metre wingspan. Instead of relying on speed, they use complex, low-altitude flight paths to evade radar detection. Their long range allows them to strike targets up to 2,000 kilometres away.

Multi-layered carrier defence
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Multi-layered carrier defence

The USS Abraham Lincoln does not rely on a single defensive weapon. It uses a layered system combining fighter jets, escort destroyers, and onboard missile systems to detect and intercept incoming aerial threats from hundreds of kilometres away.

$2 million interceptors
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

$2 million interceptors

The primary long-range defence involves firing Standard Missiles and Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles. However, these advanced interceptors can cost upwards of $2 million each. Using them to shoot down $35,000 drones creates a severe economic imbalance.

RIM-116 and Phalanx
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

RIM-116 and Phalanx

If drones breach the outer perimeter, the carrier uses RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles for short-range interception. The final line of kinetic defence is the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System, a radar-guided rotary cannon that fires thousands of rounds per minute.

Electronic warfare tactics
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Electronic warfare tactics

To avoid depleting expensive missiles, the Navy employs advanced electronic warfare suites. These systems disrupt the communication and navigation signals of incoming drones. Jamming a drone's GPS coordinates can force it to crash or veer off course.

60-kilowatt laser systems
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI Generated)

60-kilowatt laser systems

The US Navy is actively testing and deploying directed energy weapons to counter the swarm threat. Systems like the 60-kilowatt HELIOS laser offer a cost-effective solution, costing just a few dollars per shot with an unlimited magazine capacity.

Trending Photo

'Deadly trajectory': Why Blue Sparrow missiles are nearly impossible to shoot down
7

'Deadly trajectory': Why Blue Sparrow missiles are nearly impossible to shoot down

Women’s Day special: 5 Bollywood actresses who made their mark in Hollywood
6

Women’s Day special: 5 Bollywood actresses who made their mark in Hollywood

'Names on the bombs': Why USS Abraham Lincoln sailors are writing on weapons headed for Iran
7

'Names on the bombs': Why USS Abraham Lincoln sailors are writing on weapons headed for Iran

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln really survive a massive wave of Iranian suicide drones?
7

Can the USS Abraham Lincoln really survive a massive wave of Iranian suicide drones?

Why a direct hit from an Iranian missile cannot sink the USS Abraham Lincoln
7

Why a direct hit from an Iranian missile cannot sink the USS Abraham Lincoln