/'The cyber connection': How Unit 8200 helped the Blue Sparrow missile find Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Unit 8200 used years of cyber surveillance to track Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hacked networks helped the 2,000 km range Blue Sparrow missile bypass his deep Tehran bunker in a fatal daylight strike.
Israel's elite cyber-intelligence division, Unit 8200, tracked Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for more than two decades. According to reports, operatives hacked Tehran traffic cameras and monitored communication networks to build a detailed pattern of life. This surveillance identified vulnerabilities around his heavily guarded compound on Pasteur Street.
The precision strike utilised the Blue Sparrow, a 6.5-metre air-launched missile weighing approximately 1.9 tonnes. Originally designed for missile defence testing, it was adapted into an offensive weapon to hit high-value targets. Fighter aircraft, including F-15 jets, launched the munitions from a stand-off distance.
With a range of nearly 2,000 kilometres, the Blue Sparrow follows a unique quasi-ballistic trajectory. After launch, a booster propels the weapon high above the atmosphere before it re-enters Earth. According to defence analysts, this flight path drastically cuts the reaction time for conventional air defence systems.
The 86-year-old leader typically spent his nights in a deep underground bunker that took five minutes to descend into. By planning a surgical daylight strike, the operation bypassed this massive concrete shield entirely. Intelligence confirmed Khamenei and senior commanders had gathered above ground for a Saturday morning meeting.
To ensure total surprise, Israeli cyber units manipulated cellular service around the compound shortly before the morning strike. Phones returned busy signals, which prevented anyone from sending advance warnings. This ensured the target remained unaware of the inbound threat until the very last moment.
At around 9:40 am, approximately 30 precision munitions, including Blue Sparrows, struck the complex and caused severe damage. The steep downward trajectory made interception nearly impossible for defending forces. Debris matching the missile's booster was later located in western Iraq along its flight path.
The surgical daytime strike resulted in the deaths of the supreme leader and several top military officials. Following the attack, Iranian state media confirmed the assassinations and declared 40 days of national mourning. The operation marked a major escalation in the ongoing Middle East conflict.