  'The CO₂/H₂O ratio': What it tells us about 3I/ATLAS' birthplace

'The CO₂/H₂O ratio': What it tells us about 3I/ATLAS’ birthplace

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 29, 2025, 02:08 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 02:08 IST

Detection of CO₂, CO, and OCS, alongside water, suggests 3I/ATLAS incorporated ices from a cold, outer disk where volatiles could freeze without being destroyed by radiation from the young parent star. 

Early spectroscopic measurements indicate that 3I/ATLAS has a CO₂/H₂O ratio higher than what is common in many Solar System comets. Elevated CO₂ relative to water means the nucleus contains large amounts of carbon dioxide ice that has survived for billions of years, a strong indicator that the comet formed in extremely cold regions of its home planetary system.

In protoplanetary disks, water ice condenses relatively close to the star, but CO₂ ice condenses much farther out, at temperatures below 70–90 K. A high CO₂/H₂O ratio implies that 3I/ATLAS originated in a region well beyond the water-ice snow line, similar to the Kuiper Belt or Oort Cloud region of another star system.

Detection of CO₂, CO, and OCS, alongside water, suggests 3I/ATLAS incorporated ices from a cold, outer disk where volatiles could freeze without being destroyed by radiation from the young parent star. This chemical fingerprint aligns with bodies formed in the outermost, low-temperature zones of exoplanetary systems.

If 3I/ATLAS had spent much time near its home star, CO₂ would have been depleted long ago. The preservation of high CO₂/H₂O implies the object was never significantly heated, and was likely ejected early, during the chaotic phase of giant planet formation — before it could warm enough to lose its volatile ices.

While some Solar System comets show elevated CO₂, many have water-dominated volatile profiles. 3I/ATLAS’ CO₂-rich signature suggests that extrasolar comet populations may be chemically distinct. This supports the idea that planetary systems vary widely in disk chemistry, temperature gradients, and snow-line positions.

The comet likely spent billions of years in interstellar space, exposed to cosmic rays. CO₂ is more resilient to cosmic-ray processing than longer carbon chains. Its survival indicates both deep cold storage and a composition that resisted radiation breakdown, strengthening the case for a cold-birth, cold-travel history.

Combining all evidence —

  • high CO₂/H₂O ratio,
  • preserved volatiles,
  • carbon-chain depletion,
  • nickel-bearing species —
    astronomers infer that 3I/ATLAS most likely originated in the outer, icy reservoirs of a distant exoplanetary system, analogous to the Kuiper Belt or Oort Cloud around our Sun. This places its birthplace far from its parent star, in a zone where volatile molecules could freeze, accumulate, and survive for gigayears.

