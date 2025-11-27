/'The closest we ever came to nuclear war!': The untold story of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the near-launch

Kennedy rejected an immediate air strike and instead announced a naval 'quarantine' around Cuba to prevent further Soviet military deliveries on October 22. While described as a blockade, the move was essentially an ultimatum backed by massive military mobilisation. US strategic bombers were placed on full alert, and missiles were prepared for potential launches. The risk of unintended escalation grew by the hour as Soviet ships approached the quarantine line. Further, the US President also informed the public of the developments in Cuba, on the national television that evening. He also announced his decision to initiate and enforce a 'quarantine', and the potential global consequences if the crisis continued to escalate.

