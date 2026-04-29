/'The carrier group': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln is always surrounded by hidden destroyers

Published: Apr 29, 2026, 24:49 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 24:49 IST
The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for survival. These powerful escorts provide vital anti-submarine warfare and a missile shield for the aircraft carrier.
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(Photograph: AI Generated)
Shielding the 333-Metre Flagship
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a 333-metre nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that never sails alone. It operates as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, flanked by three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These escort vessels, including the USS Spruance, create a massive defensive perimeter.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Guarding 2,000 Watertight Compartments
Inside the Nimitz-class hull are over 2,000 internal watertight compartments engineered to keep the massive vessel afloat if struck in combat. Despite this incredible structural survivability, the Navy prefers to avoid taking hits altogether, relying entirely on the surrounding destroyers to intercept threats long before they reach the carrier.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Guarding 6,000 Military Personnel
The entire strike group formation requires an immense amount of manpower, holding between 6,000 and 7,000 sailors and marines. The crews on the accompanying destroyers work continuous shifts to protect the flagship. This ensures the entire strike group maintains constant combat readiness.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Defending 65 Combat Aircraft
The carrier functions as a mobile airfield, carrying around 65 fighter aircraft. Because the flagship concentrates entirely on launching jets like the F-35C Lightning II, it relies on destroyers for immediate protection. The escorts serve as the primary defensive shield against incoming surface and aerial threats.
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Intercepting Ballistic Missiles
Naval operations face constant risks from anti-ship weapons and coordinated aerial attacks. The three escort destroyers function as a highly responsive floating missile shield. They provide advanced ballistic missile defence to intercept high-speed targets before they reach the carrier.
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(Photograph: Picryl)
Tracking Deep-Water Submarines
An aircraft carrier remains highly vulnerable to stealthy underwater attacks in open waters. The escorting destroyers are armed with multiple anti-submarine missiles and advanced sonar arrays. This continuous deep-water warfare secures the flagship from being targeted from below.
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(Photograph: Picryl)
Deploying Tomahawk Firepower
Beyond mere defence, the three escorting destroyers bring massive offensive capabilities to the strike group. These all-steel warships are capable of launching Tomahawk missiles for precision land strikes. This firepower allows the carrier group to strike targets hundreds of kilometres away.