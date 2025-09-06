/‘The brightest star’: Will Voyager reach Sirius before we lose it?

Voyager has travelled over 20 billion kilometres and continues its path toward Sirius. The brightest star in our sky. at its current speed, it would take nearly 300,000 years to get there. Discover what this says about deep space, distance, and the future of exploration.
Voyager 2 was launched by NASA in 1977 to explore the outer planets. It has now travelled over 20 billion kilometres from Earth, venturing beyond the solar system into interstellar space.
The star Sirius, the brightest in our night sky, lies about 8.6 light-years away from Earth. That equals roughly 81 trillion kilometres a distance so vast it’s hard to imagine.
Voyager 2 is moving at around 15 km per second or about 54,000 km per hour. Despite this incredible speed, it will take hundreds of thousands of years to approach Sirius.
Calculations estimate Voyager 2 will pass near Sirius in about 296,000 years if its trajectory remains unchanged. This timeline shows just how immense space is compared to human lifespans.
The spacecraft’s power source is a decaying plutonium battery, which loses strength gradually. Engineers expect Voyager 2 to keep sending data until around 2036, long before reaching Sirius.
Voyager’s radio signals become weaker as it moves farther away. Currently, only a few large Earth stations, such as Australia’s Deep Space Station 43, can maintain contact.
Though it will not reach Sirius in our lifetime, Voyager represents humanity’s spirit to explore. Its journey reminds us of our place in an immense universe, inspiring future generations to look outward.