The US Department of War’s PURSUE initiative released a classified 1972 Apollo 17 photograph showing unexplained lights above the moon. Declassified on WAR.GOV, the anomaly remains unresolved, baffling military and NASA aerospace experts.
On 8 May 2026, the US Department of War launched the WAR.GOV portal under the PURSUE initiative. This historic dump released millions of classified Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files, including highly restricted archives from NASA and the FBI.
Apollo 17 launched in December 1972 as the final crewed lunar landing of NASA's historic Apollo programme. For decades, the official mission records remained standard, but the newly declassified intelligence files reveal a startling, previously hidden incident.
The WAR.GOV database released an original, unedited photograph captured by astronauts on the lunar surface. The image clearly documents highly irregular, unexplained light formations hovering directly above the moon's desolate landscape.
Military analysts and NASA engineers confirmed that the lights cannot be attributed to camera flares, lunar module reflections, or space debris. The incident is officially classified as an 'unresolved case' within the Department of War's archives.
This specific photograph remained hidden in classified vaults for over 54 years before the PURSUE initiative forced its public release. It represents one of the few confirmed instances where a UAP was documented entirely outside of Earth's atmosphere.
The release was coordinated by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). This joint intelligence effort bypassed traditional NASA embargoes to ensure total public transparency.
The US Department of War’s PURSUE initiative released a classified 1972 Apollo 17 photograph showing unexplained lights above the moon. Declassified on WAR.GOV, the anomaly remains unresolved, baffling military and NASA aerospace experts.0