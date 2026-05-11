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'The Air Plan': Who decides exactly when the USS Abraham Lincoln fights

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: May 11, 2026, 02:33 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 02:33 IST

The Air Plan dictates daily USS Abraham Lincoln flight ops. Strike Operations and the CAG coordinate schedules, payload limits, and navigation to execute safe, sustained combat missions.

Over 65 Aircraft Scheduled
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Over 65 Aircraft Scheduled

The Assistant Strike Operations Officer writes the daily Air Plan aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. This complex document details every mission, launch, and recovery for over 65 embarked aircraft. It ensures all 5,000 sailors know precisely when combat operations commence.

Tactical Command: The CAG
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Tactical Command: The CAG

The Carrier Air Wing Commander, known as the CAG, dictates the tactical employment of all embarked aircraft. Leading approximately 2,500 aviation personnel within the Carrier Air Wing, the CAG approves the Air Plan daily to ensure every mission aligns with strategic objectives. While Strike Operations drafts the schedule, the CAG holds the ultimate authority on combat execution and mission safety.

4.5-Acre Flight Deck Control
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

4.5-Acre Flight Deck Control

While Strike Operations writes the schedule, the Air Boss executes it from the Primary Flight Control tower. They manage the chaotic 4.5-acre flight deck, monitoring weather and catapult readiness. The Air Boss can halt the entire Air Plan if conditions become unsafe.

44,000-Pound Maximum Trap Limit
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44,000-Pound Maximum Trap Limit

The Air Plan strictly calculates fuel and payload to ensure safe recoveries. Modern F/A-18 Super Hornets must burn or dump fuel to meet their 44,000-pound maximum trap weight before landing. This strict engineering limit dictates exactly how long a strike fighter can loiter.

1 Master Helmsman Steering
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(Photograph: AI generated)

1 Master Helmsman Steering

Launching aircraft requires the supercarrier to turn directly into the wind to generate lift. During these critical flight operations dictated by the Air Plan, a Master Helmsman takes the wheel. This is a specialised watch qualification, not a military rank, ensuring precise navigation.

90-Minute Flight Cycle Windows
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

90-Minute Flight Cycle Windows

The daily schedule is broken into 90-minute cyclic operations to maintain 100 per cent airspace coverage. The Air Plan outlines exactly when one group of jets launches and the previous group lands. This rhythmic flow prevents deadly congestion on the flight deck.

Rs 580 Crore Jet Fleet
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Rs 580 Crore Jet Fleet

Executing the Air Plan safely protects immense financial and tactical investments. With each F/A-18 Super Hornet valued at roughly Rs 580 crore, precision is absolutely non-negotiable. The schedule ensures these high-value assets operate efficiently during intense regional deployments.

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