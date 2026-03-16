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'The Aegis umbrella': How the USS Spruance creates invisible radar dome over the USS Abraham Lincoln

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 16, 2026, 13:32 IST | Updated: Mar 16, 2026, 13:32 IST

The USS Spruance uses its Aegis Combat System to cast an invisible radar dome over the USS Abraham Lincoln. This advanced 360-degree shield tracks and destroys incoming missiles.

Shielding a 100,000-tonne carrier
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Shielding a 100,000-tonne carrier

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a massive floating airbase that requires constant protection in hostile waters. It relies on guided-missile destroyers like the USS Spruance to secure the surrounding airspace. This creates a robust defensive perimeter for the entire strike group.

3D Aegis radar system
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

3D Aegis radar system

The USS Spruance uses the highly advanced Aegis Combat System to detect and engage enemy threats. This system replaces traditional rotating radars with passive electronically scanned arrays. It continuously monitors the skies without any blind spots or mechanical delays.

360-degree invisible fleet dome
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

360-degree invisible fleet dome

Four flat radar panels on the destroyer emit electromagnetic waves in all directions simultaneously. This generates a continuous, invisible radar dome over the USS Abraham Lincoln. The dome acts as a protective umbrella that identifies incoming dangers instantly.

Tracking 100-plus airborne threats
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Tracking 100-plus airborne threats

Modern naval warfare often involves complex attacks using simultaneous missile and drone launches. The Aegis system can track over 100 separate targets at the exact same time. It automatically prioritises the most dangerous threats heading towards the aircraft carrier.

96 vertical missile cells
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

96 vertical missile cells

To neutralise incoming attacks, the USS Spruance carries 96 vertical launch system cells. These silos are loaded with advanced surface-to-air missiles ready for immediate launch. The automated system can fire multiple interceptors in seconds to stop coordinated ambushes.

Mach 3 interceptor missiles
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Mach 3 interceptor missiles

The destroyer deploys Standard Missiles that fly at speeds exceeding Mach 3 to intercept targets. These weapons destroy enemy cruise missiles, drones, and aircraft long before they reach the carrier. Their high speed ensures hostile projectiles are destroyed high in the sky.

Defeating 24-drone combat swarms
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(Photograph: X/@CVN78_GRFord)

Defeating 24-drone combat swarms

This radar dome was successfully tested when the USS Spruance recently faced massive aerial attacks in the Middle East. The ship intercepted swarms of over two dozen hostile drones and missiles. The Aegis umbrella held strong, keeping the aircraft carrier unharmed.

100-mile data sharing range
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

100-mile data sharing range

The destroyer does not rely on its own radar sensors alone to defend the fleet. It shares real-time target data with the aircraft carrier and airborne fighter jets over a 100-mile radius. This cooperative network allows the USS Spruance to shoot down threats hidden over the horizon.

4,500 RPM final defence
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

4,500 RPM final defence

If an advanced missile manages to penetrate the primary Aegis radar dome, the destroyer has a backup plan. The ship activates its Phalanx Close-In Weapon System to shred the incoming threat. This automated gun fires 4,500 armour-piercing rounds per minute as a vital last resort.

Protecting 5,000 Navy personnel
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Protecting 5,000 Navy personnel

The invisible Aegis umbrella ensures the safety of nearly 5,000 sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. By maintaining this constant radar vigilance, the USS Spruance neutralises catastrophic threats. The entire carrier strike group can project power safely anywhere in the world.

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