/'The Accidental Ambassador': What happens if Voyager becomes the first human relic to be found by aliens?

Voyager is drifting through space with its golden record. If it crashed into an alien megastructure, its message could spark curiosity or confusion. Would aliens see it as a greeting or just space junk? Find out more below.
NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 probes, launched in 1977, carry a golden record meant to introduce humanity to any intelligent life that finds it. The record captures sounds, music, images, and greetings from Earth in 55 languages, designed as a cosmic time capsule.
If Voyager ever collided with a Dyson Sphere an enormous structure advanced aliens might build around their star the probe would be destroyed instantly. But its golden record, made from copper and gold plating, could possibly survive and be found by whoever investigates the wreckage.
The golden record was intended as a peaceful greeting. It includes music by Bach and greetings from UN leaders, plus messages like “Peace and happiness to all” and "You are not alone". Carl Sagan, who led the project, called it "a bottle cast into the cosmic ocean" to show hope and unity.
An alien civilisation might find Voyager and interpret it as a deliberate gift or confused rubbish. Unlike space junk that sometimes falls back to Earth and causes concern, the golden record is carefully crafted to survive for billions of years. How it’s read depends on the aliens’ perspective.
The record is encoded with diagrams for playback, the location of our solar system, and images of life on Earth. Aliens could possibly reconstruct the information and hear the greetings, music and see the images, but it’s uncertain if they will understand the intent or the context.
There is no guarantee an advanced species would see Voyager as an ambassador. Some might view it as “space debris” like objects found in Earth’s orbit from past launches, or as a lost relic from another civilisation.
Voyager’s golden record may go unnoticed, or it could become the first fragment of humanity to be studied by another civilisation. Whether it’s seen as a message, relic, or debris, the act itself shows our hope to connect with whoever is out there accidentally or not.