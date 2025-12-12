/'The 4.5 Gen King': Why India’s Rafale is the most dangerous fighter jet in South Asia

The primary reason for the Rafale’s dominance is its BVR (Beyond Visual Range) claw: the MBDA Meteor missile. Unlike standard solid-fuel missiles (like the American AMRAAM or Chinese PL-15) that burn out quickly, the Meteor uses a ramjet engine. This allows it to throttle its speed and chase down targets at Mach 4 all the way to impact, creating a "no-escape zone" of over 100km. A Pakistani F-16 or Chinese J-10C would run out of energy trying to evade it, while the Meteor is still accelerating.