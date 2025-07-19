/‘Tesla to McLaren’ Elon Musk’s car collection (See photos)

Elon Musk’s car collection includes classics like the Ford Model T and McLaren F1, along with modern electric cars like the Tesla roadster and Model S. his garage reflects a mix of innovation, history, and high performance.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, owns a mix of classic, luxury, and electric cars. His collection shows his love for both car history and new technology. here are his car collection
The Tesla Roadster is Musk’s first electric sports car. He famously sent one into space on a SpaceX rocket, making it a symbol of his vision for the future.
Musk bought the 1976 Lotus Esprit used in the James Bond film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’. This unique car is known for its submarine design in the movie.
The McLaren F1 is one of the fastest cars ever made. Musk bought it after selling his first company. He used to drive it often before it was damaged in an accident.
Musk also owns a 1920 Ford Model T, which is the first mass-produced car. This classic car marks the start of modern motoring, and it shows Musk’s respect for automotive history.
The Tesla Model S is one of Musk’s daily drivers. It is known for its speed, long range, and advanced technology, representing the future of electric cars.
